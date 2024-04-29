2024 NFL Draft: Grading the 1st round; Who hit, who missed, and who left fans wanting more?
By Gaston Rubio
Chicago Bears: Caleb Williams and Rome Odunze
The Chicago Bears quite possibly had the best first-round draft day of any team on the clock. The Bears got the best quarterback prospect in Caleb Williams and one of the top 3 wide receiver prospects in Rome Odunze.
Chicago looks to have a potent offense in 2024 with the addition of these two playmakers. Chicago earned themselves an A+ for their first round success.
Cincinnati Bengals: Amarius Mims
Protecting Joe Burrow should be of the utmost importance to the Cincinnati Bengals. With Joe Burrow missing time due to injury in 2 of the last three years, the Bengals seemed to have gotten the message.
At number 18 the Bengals selected Amarius Mims from Georgia. Mims is a right tackle and won't necessarily be tasked with protecting Joe's blindside.
However, selecting Mims helps strengthen the Cincinnati offensive line. Amarius does come in with some injury concerns, but his upside was too good to pass up. This selection earned the Bengals a B.