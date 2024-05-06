4 former Miami Dolphins players who are still surprisingly free agents
Will these players end up signing with new teams soon?
By Brian Miller
With the NFL Draft now over, a second wave of free agency is starting to happen. When the calendar turns to June, more moves will be made as teams with low cap situations may get relief from designated June 1 releases. The Miami Dolphins are one of those teams.
The Dolphins currently have around 76 players on their roster, leaving plenty of room to add more. Chris Grier could get busy when the team gets some relief from the June 1 release of Xavien Howard and a potential extension of Tua Tagovailoa.
While Grier worries about his own roster, several former Miami Dolphins are still surprisingly looking for work and waiting for an offer. Will they end up joining new teams soon?
Ryan Tannehill
Ryan Tannehill was traded to the Titans, and after several years of leading Tennessee, he was replaced by Will Levis when the AFC South side drafted him. Tannehill hit free agency this year, and so far, there haven't been any takers.
Tannehill's days of starting look to be over, but there is a lot of value in him providing insurance to any QB in the league. Teams are probably going to play the Kirk Cousins card with Tannehill. In other words, they will wait to see if they lose their starter in camp and then make a run for Tannehill. This would be the best scenario for Tannehill, who should see an opportunity to start in 2024 if he simply waits. Regardless, it is mildly surprising that he doesn't have a job yet.
Emmanuel Ogbah
Emmanuel Ogbah was a nice surprise when he joined the Dolphins after playing in KC. A year later, he got a new contract extension, but injuries downed his last two seasons. Miami released him this past offseason, and there haven't been any rumors or speculation that he could return to the team. Miami clearly could have used the help on the edge.
Miami's interest, or lack of interest, seems to be shared around the league. Ogbah's recent injury history has been an issue, and when he has been healthy, he hasn't played at the level he did prior to his extension. He may not get a contract offer until training camps begin. Chances are, Ogbah will be released during the final 53 cuts and then re-signed after Week 1 when his contract won't be guaranteed.
Another defensive edge rusher looking for a job? Former Dolphins first-round pick Charles Harris. That isn't much of a surprise, but he played better in Detroit.
Eli Apple
It shouldn't be a surprise that Eli Apple is still looking for a job, and he won't likely sign until training camps start. Apple signed with the Dolphins last year after they lost Jalen Ramsey, and that is likely the same path for his 2024 season. Keion Crossen is also looking for work. The veteran was due to make around $3 million with the Dolphins, but was released. He, too, figures to be a training camp addition later in the summer.
Xavien Howard
For all the talk of wanting to join the Texans, it appears that Xavier Howard's offers haven't been nearly as high as one would have expected. It's unclear if Howard is viewed as too far past his prime or if he is asking for too much compensation. While he has said he will not return to Miami, if the Dolphins offered him a deal, it may be one of only a handful he receives.
It would be surprising to see Howard not join a team until training camp, but he doesn't need to be in a rush to sign a deal. He has plenty of money and can afford to avoid the offseason workouts.