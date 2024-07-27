4 moves the Dolphins must make after the monster Tua Tagovailoa contract
By Brian Miller
Tua Tagovailoa is all smiles after his new extension was finally finalized with the Miami Dolphins. His four-year deal will put him in elite company and the front office came out looking strong as well. Now that Tua is done, Chris Grier can turn his attention elsewhere.
There are of course in-house players who are waiting for extensions. Will Grier make them happy sooner than later too? We sure hope so. At the same time, there are still some stud free agents he can go after. In this piece, we take a look at four moves we'd love to see Grier get done now that he has figured things out with his star signal-caller:
The Dolphins need to extend Tyreek Hill
Tyreek Hill wants to renegotiate his contract, but he isn't in a big hurry, and the Dolphins will eventually get around to making him one of the top-paid wide receivers in the NFL. For now, Hill is at training camp and working hard to get his team ready to compete for what he hopes is a Super Bowl run.
While Hill may not be banging on Grier's door, he still wants an extension. When he signed with Miami, he said he anticipated being out of the league after 2025, but that has changed because he is having too much fun with the Dolphins. He has made it clear that he wants to retire a Dolphin and that appears to be where this will eventually wind up.
The Dolphins will sit down with Hill and his agent, eventually, and start talking about that contract and what money might be handed out. With Tua now finished, the Dolphins have a better idea of what they have to work with, which is good news for the man known as Cheetah.