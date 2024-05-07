Latest Tyreek Hill quote on Miami will make Dolphins fans love him even more
Everyone is still talking about the Miami Dolphins agreeing to terms with Odell Beckham Jr. - we get it. It's an exciting addition for the wide receivers room and Mike McDaniel's offense as a whole. However, let's not forget for one second that Tyreek Hill is still the go-to WR for Tua Tagovailoa.
Hill has spent the past two seasons with the Dolphins and he's been nothing short of sensational. Hill had previously said he's planning to retire after the 2025 season, but who knows if that will happen. Regardless of how much longer he might keep playing, Hill made it clear he has no plans to suit up for anyone else. His dream is to eventually hang up his cleats in Miami, a city he adores.
Tyreek Hill doubles down on wanting to retire with the Dolphins
"I would like to retire in Miami, but we all know how the NFL is, how jobs go, and people getting promotions over here and — you know — we understand that. But Miami is a great city, man. I love the team I play on, love the guys in the locker room, love the head coach, love the GM. So that means sign me. I love all you guys so much, I want to stay in Miami forever, man. Keep me there."- Hill on the Around the Bar Podcast
Seeing those words from Hill - while speaking on the Around the Bar Podcast - might make some of you emotional and we fully understand why. Hill indeed has been a joy to watch, making history with Miami over the past two seasons. In 2023, he was unreal for the AFC East side, posting 119 receptions for 1,799 yards and 13 touchdowns. Those are video game-type numbers from the speedster.
In back-to-back seasons, Hill has taken home First Team All-Pro honors too, which he fully deserved. Soon enough, we'll find out just how special he'll be with the ball in his hands in 2024. Adding Beckham to the WRs group is a lot of fun and Hill will be enjoying himself out there. Add in Jaylen Waddle to the mix and opposing defenses are going to have their hands full trying to slow down this Miami aerial attack.