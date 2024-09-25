4 reasons the Dolphins have been set up for failure this season
By Brian Miller
The 2024 season is not over for the Miami Dolphins, but they are not in a position to succeed with the current players they have on the roster. This is not a talented team, they are a team with talent - there's a big difference there.
Fans don't have to wonder what is going wrong through three weeks. An embarrassing loss to the Bills was followed by an embarrassing loss to the Seahawks. The lone victory was a not-so-impressive opening weekend win against the Jaguars.
Dolphins fans had to listen to the media remind them all of 2023 that this team can't beat teams with winning records. They are not doing anything to prove them wrong. There is still a lot of football left in 2024, but the Dolphins are struggling. They are currently built on one-year contracts, and Chris Grier can be blamed for the only thing he consistently does: spend money where it doesn't need to be spent. So, what has caused the team to look so rough?
4. The offensive line is made up of cheap players
By now, fans are tired of being reminded about Grier's offensive line comments. They don't want to hear McDaniel's opinion either. Grier traded a Pro Bowl left tackle for a slew of draft picks. Some worked, some didn't, and some turned into other players, but the offensive line still remains a big problem. Terron Armstead is incredibly good when he is on the field, but he missed part of the Bills game and part of the one in Seattle too.
Armstead is not reliable, but neither are Liam Eichenberg or Robert Jones. Austin Jackson, once considered a bust, is the best lineman on the field. The Dolphins let Robert Hunt and Connor Williams go, and they pieced together a line with players they hoped could hold a block for no more than a few seconds.
The Dolphins spent big on wide receivers but scrapped depth
Injuries happen, that's what we are supposed to say, but Grier knew there were going to be problems with his receiver unit. Odell Beckham Jr. has been hurt since he signed, while River Cracraft and Erik Ezukanma are consistently banged up. Grier's solution was to draft a sixth-round wide receiver.
Grier made fans happy when he gave Jaylen Waddle a big extension and Tyreek Hill more money, but now they have little dough to afford quality players to back them up. Miami is playing with guys named Grant DuBose and Dee Eskridge instead of someone like Hunter Renfrow. Watching other NFL teams succeed offensively without big-name WRs and backup quarterbacks is disheartening.
Miami found a franchise quarterback but still has issues
Tua Tagovailoa is good, but he isn't elite. While hurt against the Bills, he wasn't hurt for the first three quarters or the four quarters of the Jaguars game that produced 20 points. Tagovailoa has suffered three previous concussions dating back to college. He has missed playing time due to a hand injury, and broke his hip in college. The Dolphins still believed they didn't need another veteran backup.
NFL fans watched the Carolina Panthers win a football game against the Raiders in Week 3 with veteran journeyman Andy Dalton. Miami's quarterback room consists of Skylar Thompson, Tim Boyle, and Tyler Huntley.
The Dolphins haven't learned anything about the quarterback position in decades and after building up the roster for a potential deep playoff run, they still didn't address the one position that can derail the season with an injury. It's a shame.
Mike McDaniel is on an eerily familiar path as his predecessors
There is still time for McDaniel to prove he is a good head coach, but his nuances are starting to run thin and Dolphins fans are no longer giving him a pass. McDaniel is in his third year as the Dolphins head coach, but you wouldn't know it. His play-calling hasn't changed. His time management issues have not changed. Fans believing he is "the one" is starting to change.
Steven Ross hired four head coaches during his time as owner and extended Tony Sparano after trying to lure Jim Harbaugh to Miami. Joe Philbin was supposed to be a good head coach. He was a joke. Adam Gase was supposed to be an offensive genius. He wasn't. Brian Flores was supposed to bring a championship attitude to Miami. He brought disgrace upon Ross instead. Now, McDaniel is showing that he isn't progressing either.
The Dolphins' head coach has to figure out he can step things up. The same mistakes he made as a rookie HC are still being made and in some cases more frequently. Fans fell in love with the boyish arrogance, but now, it's no longer charming.