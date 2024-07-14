4 under-the-radar players that will make an impact on the Dolphins in 2024
By Brian Miller
3. Mohamed Kamara
Mohamed Kamara is going to get lost in the Dolphins linebacker unit. He is already rarely mentioned when talking about the emerging playmakers. That is simply because of his fifth-round draft status and the veterans that were added to the roster this year. Add in the Jaelan Phillips and Bradley Chubb talk and it is easy to overlook Kamara.
The good news for the Dolphins is that Kamara felt disrespected by the number of teams that skipped over him in the draft and he will enter the season and camp with a small chip on his shoulder. The better he practices, the bigger the chip might get.
Kamara is a physical, hard-hitting linebacker who Anthony Weaver will get to shape and mold. If Kamara can absorb the education and pick up the scheme and system quickly, he could make a big impact and climb the depth chart. Fans are not expecting a lot of contribution from Kamara in 2024, but don't be surprised if he makes a good impression in his rookie season.