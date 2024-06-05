5 biggest questions the Dolphins need answered before training camp
By Brian Miller
In what has already been a tremendous offseason for the Miami Dolphins, some big moves are still on the way for general manager Chris Grier. Obviously, there's a lot of focus on the contract talks between Tua Tagovailoa, Tyreek Hill and the front office.
However, there are some other uncertainties for fans to focus on right now as well. In this piece, we take a look at five questions the Dolphins must answer before camps sneaks up on us all:
5. Will the Dolphins solve their offensive line issues?
As fans, we can throw remotes at our walls or televisions, but Grier continues to take the approach that the Dolphins offensive line is perfectly fine just being tweaked and doesn't need to be overhauled. Unlike the fanbase, Grier gets to make those decisions.
The Dolpgins spent a second-round draft pick on Patrick Paul. Normally, this would excite the fans, but Paul still has to develop more and isn't penciled in as a starter for 2023, in fact, he isn't viewed as a starter until Terron Armstead retires. Yes, Paul is a left tackle. The Dolphins needed a guard.
In free agency, whether due to salary cap restraints or choice, the Dolphins only free-agent addition outside of bringing back some of last year's one-year players was Jack Driscoll. He will compete with the others for a roster spot.
The offensive line isn't broken, but there are questions surrounding it. Can Aaron Brewer handle the center job and stay healthy? He was at OTAs working with trainers and not on the practice field. If he can't go, the Dolphins' option is Liam Eichenberg and that isn't a great one.
With Robert Hunt gone, the Dolphins still don't have someone locked in to play right guard, and at left guard, they are hoping Isaiah Wynn can handle it. Wynn missed considerable time last year after being placed on IR with an injury. Of course, there is Armstead, who is a walking question mark from week to week. Elite when he is healthy, but he can't seem to stay healthy.