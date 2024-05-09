5 defensive free agents the Miami Dolphins should still consider
It has been a productive offseason for general manager Chris Grier and the Miami Dolphins. Now it’s just a matter of time to see if the fruits of their labor pay off. This is a team that has reached the playoffs two straight years under head coach Mike McDaniel. That’s something the franchise hadn’t done since its five-year run from 1997-2001.
One of the club’s issues in recent seasons has been their fades late in the campaign. Thanks mainly to a slew of quarterback changes, the Dolphins limped down the stretch in 2022. This past season, McDaniel’s team owned a 9-3 record with five games to play. There were home losses to the Titans and Bills, the latter with the AFC East title on the line. There was also an embarrassing 56-19 loss at Baltimore in Week 17.
Miami looked lifeless at frigid Arrowhead Stadium in the Wild Card Round. A 26-7 loss meant that the ‘Fins still haven’t won a playoff game since 2000.
Back to those slumps in the latter stages of a season. Injuries to the pass-rush were a big factor this past year, and Grier addressed that in free agency and in April’s draft. Then again, the defense in general wasn’t up to the task. Some experienced leadership could certainly pay off down the stretch in the postseason if Miami is able to get there again.
Hence, here are five defensive veterans that have still not been scooped up by other teams. Some or all of these performers could aid new defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver in a big way.