5 Dolphins players fans can't wait to see in action once training camp starts
By Brian Miller
The start of training camp is about a month away, and that means Miami Dolphins fans will once again have something to get excited about. For now, the water cooler talk surrounds Tua Tagovailoa and his contract.
When camp arrives, however, it will probably revolve around Tagovailoa and whether or not he has a new contract and, if not, whether he is practicing or deciding to holdout. There is more to camp than Tua! With that said, here are five guys Miami supporters can't wait to see in action:
Odell Beckham Jr.
Odell Beckham Jr. is no longer the player he used to be. While far from washed up, OBJ isn't going to lead the league in receptions or yards, but in Miami, he doesn't have to. Beckham will be another option for the Dolphins quarterback and when he makes his first one-handed catch of camp, the fans in the stands will go crazy.
The Dolphins believe that this long time veteran can make an impact on the offense they had hoped Cedrick Wilson Jr. would have. Miami has been looking for a quality third receiver and OBJ should be a perfect fit for that role. Fans will soon get to find out if that is true.
Chop Robinson
Chop Robinson will elicit a lot of "oohs and ahhs" when he takes to the practice field in July. The biggest thing to watch for is his first step off the snap and how fast he can get around the tackle. Robinson is going to be under a microscope, as fans are hoping he can help minimize the early loss of Bradley Chubb and Jaelan Phillips.
Robinson has a lot of growth potential and the coaches will need to get to work on him quickly to get him ready for the start of the season. Practices should give glimpses of what is in store for Robinson and his exciting future.
Malik Washington
The Miami Dolphins sixth-round draft pick is going to turn some heads. He did during OTAs and minicamp, but when training camp rolls around, Washington is going to get plenty of reps to show the coaching staff that he deserves to be more than a holder of a roster spot.
Fans are going to get a lot of looks at both him and Tahj Washington, who was taken in the seventh round. Both players are going to be exciting to watch in camp as they fight for playing time.
Jonnu Smith
Mike Gesicki was a fantastic pass-catching "slot receiver/tight end" until Mike McDaniel became the head coach. Jonnu Smith is another quality pass-catching tight end who can also block and run better routes and is much better with what he does with the ball after he gets it. Smith is going to be another player that makes the fans cheer during camp and it will be interesting to see how McDaniel gets him involved with the offense.
Jordyn Brooks
Not everyone has to be on offense. The Dolphins new inside linebacker is a hard-hitting defender who will plug the gaps and make plays. There should be plenty of pad-to-pad thumps audibly heard when he makes contact.
Brooks will be the player fans should keep an eye on because he will set the defensive tone and expectations for the rest of the linebackers. He has physicality written all over him and that should make Anthony Weaver happy.