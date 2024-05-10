5 offensive free agents the Dolphins should still consider
1. WR Hunter Renfrow
Do the Dolphins really need help at wide receiver? Hill continues to put up incredible numbers. He and Jaylen Waddle make up quite the tandem, both topping the 1,000-yard mark this past season. Now add veteran Odell Beckham Jr., who figures to make a difference if he can remain healthy.
McDaniel’s attack could use a little help when it comes to the slot. Chase Claypool never really panned out and he recently signed with the rival Buffalo Bills. Tyler Boyd looked like an option, but he’s now a member of the Tennessee Titans. Perhaps a player cut loose earlier this year by the Las Vegas Raiders could fill the need.
Hunter Renfrow was a fifth-round pick by the Silver and Black in 2019. The former Clemson standout enjoyed a Pro Bowl campaign in 2021. He snared 103 passes for 1,038 yards and nine touchdowns. It’s been a much different story the past two seasons. He did miss seven games in 2022, but did play in all 17 contests this past year. In 2023, Renfrow came up with career lows in targets (37), receptions (25) and receiving yards (255). He also didn’t reach the end zone for the first time in his five-year career.
It's not surprising that he remains on the open market. The Dolphins did add wideouts Malik Washington and Tahj Washington in the draft, and they could fill that slot role. However, Renfrow is certainly worth taking a look at.