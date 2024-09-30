5 things you need to know about the Dolphins' Week 4 clash with the Titans
It's been a rough two-game stretch for a team that kicked off the season with a comeback win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. However, Sunday's action within the AFC East certainly gave the Miami Dolphins something to smile about, that is if they can knock off the winless Tennessee Titans on Monday night.
On Sunday, the New York Jets were surprised at home by the Denver Broncos, 10-9. Later that afternoon, the New England Patriots dropped their third game in a row at San Francisco, 30-13.
Hours later, the previously-unbeaten Buffalo Bills were buffaloed at Baltimore in prime time, 35-10. Hence, the 'Fins are in position to be the only AFC East team to post a victory in Week 4.
All-Time Series Record
This series dates back to 1966, which happens to be the debut season in the American Football League for the Dolphins. That year, the club finished 3-11, but two of their victories were against an Oilers team that also finished 3-11 that season.
Including a playoff meeting in 1978 at the Orange Bowl (a 17-9 Houston victory), the 'Fins own a two-game lead (21-19) in the overall standings. It's interesting to note that the Dolphins are hosting this series for the fifth time in nine seasons dating back to 2016. Of course, that includes last season's 28-27 Monday night loss in Week 14.
Quarterbacks: Tale of the Tape
In last season's one-point Monday night surprise of the Dolphins, Titans quarterback Will Levis had his issues, but he wound up playing a big part in the team's comeback victory. He threw an early interception that was returned for a score. In the fourth quarter, a lost fumble set up a short Miami TD run. However, he also threw for 327 yards and led a pair of touchdown drives in the final three minutes for the win.
Including a pair of postseason contests, Monday night will mark Mike McDaniel's 40th game as the team's head coach. The vast majority have been started by Tua Tagovailoa, but there was veteran Teddy Bridgewater for two games in 2022, and Skylar Thompson has made four starts, including the playoff loss at Buffalo in '22. Now enter talented Tyler Huntley, who spent the previous four years with the Ravens.
Defensive Analysis
Former Pro Bowler Harold Landry is off to a fast start, and has picked up where he left off a season ago. He's already picked up 13 tackles, and has nearly half (3.0) of Tennessee's seven sacks. In last week's loss to the Green Bay Packers, former Titans quarterback Malik Willis ran for 73 yards and a touchdown on six carries. Huntley will certainly present Dennard Wilson's defense with some issues with his ability to escape the pocket.
Anthony Weaver is in his first season as Miami's defensive coordinator, and there have certainly been some issues. The glaring problem has been this unit's performance in the first half of their first three contests. The Dolphins have given up a total of 72 points and eight offensive touchdowns during their 1-2 start. Weaver's group has surrendered 58 of those points and seven of those TDs in the first half of play.
Keys to the Game
Titans: Running back Tony Pollard is off to a solid but unspectacular start for the team that signed him to a three-year, $21 million contract this offseason. He leads the team in rushing yards (158) and receptions (11). Tennessee's second-leading pass-catcher is backup Tyjae Spears with 10 grabs. Levis not only needs to take care of the football, but must do a better job of consistently getting the ball to his wide receivers.
Dolphins: Harken back to last season's wild 36-34 opening-day win at SoFi Stadium over the Los Angeles Chargers. The team rolled up 536 total yards and the offense reached the end zone four times against the Bolts. This season, Miami's attack has managed three TDs in three games, regardless of who's been behind center. and the club has totaled 33 points. Huntley's feet need to play a major role for a very desperate team.
Dolphins Player to Watch
He was a key offseason addition, adding a valuable presence to Weaver's unit. Defensive tackle Calais Campbell began his career with Arizona in 2008, the year the Cardinals appeared in Super Bowl XLIII. He moved onto Jacksonville and Baltimore and spent 2023 with Atlanta. Last season, he started all 17 games for the disappointing Falcons, finishing with 56 tackles, while tying for the team lead with 6.5 sacks.
Campbell has started all three games for the Dolphins this season, and has totaled a modest seven tackles. He has the early lead in the clubhouse with two of Miami's six sacks. The 17-year pro has amassed 107.5 quarterback traps, 17 forced fumbles, three picks, and returned three of his 13 fumble recoveries for touchdowns. The six-time Pro Bowler could have a big night against the Titans' offensive front.