Aaron Brewer reveals mystery injury that nearly cost him Dolphins season opener
By Brian Miller
The worst thing about preseason is that coaches do not have to disclose injuries, so for three weeks, Miami Dolphins beat writers were wondering what was going on with center Aaron Brewer.
Miami's coaching staff wasn't talking, but days turned into weeks, and no one knew anything about his potential return or if he would start the season on an injured list. The last the media had seen of Brewer was him walking off the field holding his hand.
Now, that mystery is solved because late last week, the team's starting center returned to practice. When Brewer spoke with the media earlier this week, he came clean about the injury, said he feels great, and anticipates playing on Sunday against the Jaguars.
Dolphins center Aaron Brewer reveals how he injured his hand
Brewer revealed that he broke his hand while making a block last month.
If Brewer plays on Sunday, which is looking more and more likely, it will be a big boost for an offensive line that didn't look all that good in preseason.
Miami believes that Brewer's physical play and his ability to pull from the center position could be a game-changer in their running game. Tape on Brewer from his time with Tennessee has shown his ability to not only sustain blocks but also drive players into the second level of a defense. The Dolphins hope that is what he can bring to the offense.
Brewer's return could also have influenced the decision to release Jack Driscoll, who struggled in camp. It also means that if he is able to play, Dolphins fans will not have to see Liam Eichenberg play center. While he wasn't horrible in 2023, the offensive line played much better with Connor Williams in the position.