Dolphins avoid serious injury for key offseason signing
By Brian Miller
Just recently, the Miami Dolphins got a training camp scare when free-agency addition Aaron Brewer left the field with trainers holding his right hand. Now, the injury appears not as bad as some had thought.
Brewer hurt his hand during joint practice sessions with the Atlanta Falcons, who they beat after a late charge by Atlanta in the preseason opener. Brewer, of course, sat that game out. However, after the final whistle, head man Mike McDaniel said the talented lineman is considered 'week to week.'
With Brewer out, Miami turned to Jack Driscoll and Andrew Meyer, but the Dolphins' season needs to see Brewer at center. The hand injury could have been a lot worse, and one of the issues the Dolphins face with cheaper options along the offensive line is that the depth is rather thin behind the starters.
Aaron Brewer is expected to be ready for the season opener
Miami could have added Connor Williams as an insurance policy, but it seems that bridge had been burned, and Williams signed with the Seahawks. Brewer was injured shortly after. Against the Falcons, the offensive line didn't look bad, but they played without their starters and next week will likely be a similar situation with the starters playing a handful of series at best.
Brewer has missed many games in his four-year career, but those came in his first two NFL seasons. For the past two years, Brewer has played and started in all 17 games while with Tennessee. The Dolphins hope they get the same production and availability from him this year.
The Dolphins will continue to evaluate Brewer, but chances are fans won't see him on the field until the start of the regular season, and he may not be back at practice until after the final preseason game. The news could have been better had it been day-to-day, but week-to-week is still not bad.