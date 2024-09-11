AFC East Power Rankings: Bills and Dolphins battling it out entering Week 2
By Brian Miller
The AFC East is wide open, and the first week of football did little to rewrite the narrative for any of the division's teams. In Week 2, it will get much more interesting, as one division game will impact the standings and the power rankings.
Most of the talk this offseason has been centered around three things. 1: Can the Bills win after seeing their roster gutted during the offseason? 2: Can the Jets win with Aaron Rodgers now healthy? 3: Can the Miami Dolphins improve their high-potent offense? So far, the answers are unknown.
This week, there isn't a lot of movement in our AFC East power rankings, but it may not last long.
4. New England Patriots 1-0
- Week 1: 16-10 win over the Bengals
The Patriots got off to a great start in Week 1, shocking the Cincinnati Bengals. Jerod Mayo got his first win as a head coach and the Patriots defied the odds to win on the road to make it a more impressive win.
New England isn't going to be a big offensive powerhouse, but defensively, they proved they are ready to play. The Bengals were shutout in the first half and Joe Burrow was held to 164 yards passing. As expected, the Patriots run-defense was strong as well. The Patriots could be ranked higher, but right now, there are still more questions left to be answered.
- Up next: The Patriots will host the Seahawks
3. New York Jets 0-1
- Week 1: 32 -19 loss to the 49ers
If the Jets have another game like they did on Monday night, the Patriots may jump them. New York looked good on their third offensive drive, but disappeared after scoring their first touchdown of the 2024 season. What was more surprising than the offensive struggles was the defense, which was touted to be one of the best in the NFL.
The Jets gave up over 140 yards to Christian McCaffrey's backup, who was inactive for the game. With four minutes left, the Jets took Rodgers off the field, as the Jets were losing by three scores at the time. Tyrod Taylor led the team on their final scoring drive.
The Jets mess is more than just a rusty Rodgers. Star cornerback Sauce Gardner got the wind knocked out of him, which threw him off his game. Offensively, the Jets couldn't get anything going, and Rodgers was not the savior everyone thought he would be. There will be plenty of questions regarding his offseason away from the team.
- Up next: The Jets will stay on the road to play the Titans
2: Miami Dolphins 1-0
- Week 1: 20-17 win over the Jaguars
The Dolphins got off to a rather slow and unimpressive start, but unlike the Jets, they turned it around in the second half. Miami clawed their way back into the game and when it looked as though the Jaguars would put it away, Jevon Holland, in one single punch, changed the momentum and outcome of this one.
Tua Tagovailoa finds himself at the top of the NFL in yardage, passing for more than 350 yards and a touchdown. While he wasn't 100 percent on target, he didn't make any throws that could have been intercepted. It was a clean game as he got back into an NFL mindset. Overall, the Dolphins played a tough Jaguars team and found a way to win in the end. It's enough to keep them at No. 2, but until they beat the Bills, they will stay right here.
- Up next: The Dolphins will host the Bills on Thursday night
1: Buffalo Bills 1-0
- Week 1: 34-28 win over the Cardinals
Like Miami, the Bills got off to a slow start, giving the Arizona Cardinals a 17-10 lead at the half. The Bills woke up in the second half and put up 14 points in the third quarter. The Cardinals were never truly out of the game, but they gave the Bills a bigger test than many expected.
Josh Allen threw for only 232 yards, but had four touchdowns, two through the air and two with his legs. Buffalo's defense was good enough to get the job done, but there were clear holes on that side of the ball, and the Bills will need to clean it up by Thursday.
- Up next: The Bills avoid playing in Miami during the day but the nights can be humid too.