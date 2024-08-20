The 20 best wide receivers in the history of the Miami Dolphins
The days of a punishing ground attack and a sturdy defense were part of the early days of the Miami Dolphins, as well as many successful teams in the National Football League. However, things changed for this franchise in the early 1980s thanks to a gifted passer that is enshrined to Canton Ohio.
Dan Marino put up electric stats in his 17 seasons in South Florida. Still, the team made just one Super Bowl appearance with him at the helm. All told, Don Shula and Jimmy Johnson commandeered some of the top attacks in the league.
Of course, someone had to catch all those passes. These days, this franchise once again feature a high-flying passing attack with arguably the best player at his position in the league (along with a very talented partner). Hence, here’s a look at the Dolphins’ first 58 seasons in terms of the 20 greatest wide receivers to suit up for the organization.
Criteria for selection
When it comes to putting together this list, it's more than just who has the most catches, most receiving yards, and most touchdown grabs in the proud history of this club. Those numbers are certainly huge factors, but those numbers aren’t the sole criteria when ranking these performers.
Impact for the team, as well as the league, is also a key component. So are individual awards such as Pro Bowl invitations (which meant much more decades ago than they do today), as well as All-Pro honors. Longevity is also a major factor, although in this era of free agency there are players who certainly take advantage of the open market. Then again, as with any list that goes as deep as 20 players, there are certainly some exceptions when it comes a player’s time with a franchise.
Of course, the order here is highly subjective and makes for great conversation. In any case, this exercise should provide some great memories (or current thoughts) for fans of the ‘Fins.
The 20 wide receivers in Miami Dolphins history
20. Devone Bess
The former undrafted free agent from the University of Hawaii is hardly a household name. However, that doesn’t mean that Devone Bess didn’t enjoy a productive five-year stint with the Dolphins. His five seasons with the franchise saw him combine for 321 receptions, good for 3,447 yards and a dozen scores.
Bess was third on the squad with 54 catches during his rookie campaign. He led the team with 76 catches in 2009, his second year in South Florida, and was second on the club with a career-high 79 grabs in 2010. That season, he also set personal bests in receiving yards (820) and TD catches (5). It may surprise some that Bess ranks ninth in franchise annals with 321 receptions. He also contributed heavily on punt returns.
19. Kenny Stills
He goes somewhat unnoticed when it comes to productive wide receivers for this franchise, However, during his four-year stay with the franchise, Kenny Stills was quite productive. The former University of Oklahoma product began his career with the Saints in 2013, but was dealt to Miami two years later.
While the talented performer had his ups and downs with consistency with the ‘Fins, he certainly knew his way to the end zone. In 63 regular-season contests, he caught 164 passes, good for 2,566 yards and 24 touchdowns. He was part of a playoff team with Miami in 2016, catching five passes for 82 yards in a loss at Pittsburgh. Stills was traded to the Houston Texans in 2019, but finished his career with the Saints.
18. Tony Martin
A fifth-round draft choice of the Jets in 1989, Tony Martin would enjoy two different stints with Miami. From 1990-93, he totaled 109 receptions for 1,722 yards and nine scores. After stints with San Diego and the Atlanta, he returned in 1999 and totaled 93 catches for 1,430 yards and five TDs in two seasons.
Do the math and Martin’s days with the ‘Fins added up to 202 grabs for 3,152 yards and 14 trips to the end zone. Meanwhile, four of his six campaigns with the franchise resulted in postseason appearances. Ironically, he was part of the 1994 Chargers that lost to the 49ers in Super Bowl XXIX, and also played for the 1998 Falcons, who fell to the Broncos in Super Bowl XXXIII. Both games were played in South Florida.
17. Brian Hartline
He is currently getting ready to begin his eighth season as a member of the Ohio State Buckeyes’ coaching staff. Back in 2009, wide receiver Brian Hartline was a fourth-round pick of the Miami Dolphins. He would suit up for a half-dozen seasons with the ‘Fins, and ranks 10th in franchise history with 298 receptions.
While Hartline only reached the end zone 12 times during his stint with the club, he would lead the team in catches and receiving yards in both 2012 and ’13. Over that span, he combined for 150 grabs, good for 2,089 yards and five scores. The 6’2, 180-pound performer was a 1,000-yard receiver in each of those aforementioned seasons. Hartline’s NFL career ended with a one-year stint with the Browns in 2015.
16. Oronde Gadsden
He was an undrafted free agent who made an impact with this franchise until injuries became a factor. Former Winston-Salem State wide receiver Oronde Gadsden had impressive size at 6’2 and 215 pounds. During his first four NFL campaigns, the imposing wideout showed that he knew his way to the end zone.
Gadsden missed only a pair of contests those first four years, snaring a combined 202 passes for 2,976 yards and 22 touchdowns. The Dolphins, under the command of Jimmy Johnson and Dave Wannstedt, respectively, reached the postseason in each of those campaigns. Gadsden totaled 23 catches for 288 yards and two TDs in seven postseason contests, but missed a combined 20 games his final two years.
15. Brandon Marshall
He certainly made his way around the National Football League during an impressive 13-year career. Originally a fourth-round draft choice of the Denver Broncos in 2006, talented Brandon Marshall played for six different teams. His career resume reads 970 receptions, good for 12,351 yards and 83 scores.
After four seasons in the Mile High City, Marshall was dealt to the Dolphins for a pair of second-round picks in 2010 and ’11. He spent two seasons in South Florida, playing and starting in 30 games. He totaled 167 grabs for 2,228 yards and nine touchdowns, earning Pro Bowl honors in 2011. The former Central Florida product amassed 86 and 81 receptions, respectively, during his two-year stay with the franchise.
14. Mike Wallace
He began his career with the Pittsburgh Steelers, where he quickly emerged as one of the top deep threats in the league. Former Ole Miss standout Mike Wallace was a third-round pick in 2009. In four seasons with Mike Tomlin’s club, he caught 235 passes for 4,042 yards (17.3 average) and 32 TDs.
In 2013, he inked a five-year, $60 million deal with the Dolphins. In a text at the time to NFL.com’s Albert Breer, Wallace stated “Just ready to start this next chapter in my life…” He wound up playing only two seasons with Miami, starting all 32 games from 2013-14. He finished with 140 receptions for 1,792 yards (12.8 average) and 15 TDs. The big plays were few and far between. In 2015, he was dealt to Minnesota.
13. DeVante Parker
A first-round pick by the Dolphins in 2015, former University of Louisville wideout DeVante Parker spent his final two seasons in Foxborough. He would eventually ink a deal with the Philadelphia Eagles. However, he had a change of heart and decided to retire in May 2024.
As for his tenure in South Florida, the 14th overall selection in ’15 played only full season with the club in seven campaigns with Miami. He did lead the Fins in receptions in 2019 (72) and 2020 (63). The former year was his best as a pro. Along with those catches, Parker totaled a team-best 1,202 receiving yards (16.7 average), and led the team with nine touchdowns. His 338 grabs rank eighth in Dolphins’ annals.
12. Duriel Harris
He was a third-round pick by the organization in 1976. New Mexico State product Duriel Harris spent a total of nine seasons with the Dolphins. He ranks 12th in club history with 269 catches. Those grabs added up to 4,534 yards—an impressive 16.9 yards per reception. He finished with just 18 touchdown catches.
Harris also holds another small chapter in franchise history, although not for the right reasons. In a 1981 Monday night game vs. the Eagles at the Orange Bowl, he caught a 17-yard TD pass from Don Strock in the fourth quarter. He celebrated with an elaborate spike, but injured his knee in the process. Harris’s best season came that year, when he finished with team-highs in catches (53) and receiving yards (911).
11. Jaylen Waddle
It arguably started with the selection of Julio Jones by the Atlanta Falcons. He was the sixth overall player drafted in 2011. The University of Alabama has had eight wide receivers chosen in the first round since ’11, including a pair in 2021. That year, the Miami Dolphins opted for Jaylen Waddle with the sixth pick.
Obviously, the former Crimson Tide standout has enjoyed a very solid start to his career. In his debut campaign, he set a new rookie record with 104 receptions (broken by the Rams’ Puka Nacua in 2023). In three years in South Florida, Waddle has totaled 251 catches for 3,385 yards and 18 touchdowns. He’s rolled up 1,000-plus receiving yards in each of his three seasons, and may be just getting warmed up.
10. Irving Fryar
He was the first overall pick in 1984 NFL Draft by the rival New England Patriots, and he would enjoy a long professional career with a total of four teams. Irving Fryar’s career pass-catching totals read 851 receptions for 12,785 yards and 84 scores. In 1993, he asked to be dealt to the division-rival Dolphins.
The former Cornhusker’s stint with his new team was short, but very sweet. In each of his first two seasons with Don Shula’s club, he earned a Pro Bowl invitation. In three years with the ‘Fins, he started every game—including three postseason contests. His regular-season totals read 199 catches for 3,190 and 20 TDs. His final game with the club came in a ’95 playoff loss, which was also Shula’s career finale.
9. Howard Twilley
He was a member of the original Dolphins, born out of expansion in 1966. He would spend 11 seasons with the club, including the early days that saw the team compile a hardly-unexpected 15-39-1 record its first four years of existence. Then came the hiring of Don Shula in 1970, and things would quickly change.
In ’66, former University of Tulsa product Howard Twilley was a 12th-round pick by the Dolphins in the AFL Draft, and a 14th-round selection by the Vikings in the NFL Draft. He opted for the former and spent 11 years with Shula’s club. Miami was a run-heavy offense, but Twilley still caught a respectable 212 passes for 3,064 yards and 23 scores. He also caught a 28-yard TD pass in the club’s Super Bowl VII victory.
8. Jarvis Landry
He led the Miami Dolphins in receptions in four consecutive seasons, including his rookie campaign in 2014. Former LSU star Jarvis Landry was the 63rd overall selection in ’14, and in his four seasons with the franchise would not only put up impressive numbers, but earned three straight trips to the Pro Bowl.
Landry totaled 84, 110, 94, and a league-high 112 receptions, respectively, during his days in South Florida. He never missed a game in his four years with the ‘Fins. All told, his 400 catches came on 570 targets, an impressive 70.2 reception percentage. It added up to 4,038 yards and 22 scores. He’s one of only six players in franchise history with 400-plus catches. Landry was dealt to the Browns in 2018.
7. Chris Chambers
A second-round draft choice in 2001 from the University of Wisconsin, wideout Chris Chambers put together a solid career in six-plus seasons with the organization. He led the Dolphins in receptions three times, and was named to the Pro Bowl in 2005, but he was dealt to the Chargers during the 2007 season.
As for his days with the Dolphins, the former Badger ranks fifth in franchise history with 405 receptions. His 5,688 receiving yards are topped only by Mark Duper, Mark Clayton, and Nat Moore, respectively. He also trails only the aforementioned trio in team annals when it comes to touchdown grabs (43). His best year came in ’05, when he totaled 82 catches for 1,138 yards and 11 TDs, the latter tying a personal best.
6. O.J. McDuffie
He enjoyed a solid career in Happy Valley, and wound up as first-round draft choice of the Dolphins 31 years ago. Former Penn State standout O.J. McDuffie was the 25th overall selection in 1993, and spent all eight of his NFL seasons with Miami. The one-time Nittany Lions missed one game in his first six years.
McDuffie ranks fourth in franchise history with 415 receptions. What stood out about those first half-dozen seasons was the fact that his catches and receiving yards went up each year. The final campaign in the stretch was in 1998, when he led the entire NFL with 90 grabs. Along with those aforementioned catches, McDuffie ranks fifth in team annals in receiving yards (5,074) and sixth in TD receptions (249).
5. Tyreek Hill
There will be some who question why a player who has only been a member of the franchise for two seasons would already rank so high on this list. Of course, Tyreek Hill is no ordinary player. He’s been a Pro Bowler in each of his eight NFL seasons, and earned All-Pro honors five times, twice with the Dolphins.
The deal to acquire Hill from the Chiefs cost Miami five draft choices. Still, his two seasons with Mike McDaniel’s club are nearly identical, and highly impressive. He totaled a team-record 119 catches in 2022, and duplicated that number this past season. He led the league in 2023 with a franchise-high 1,799 receiving yards, breaking the club record he set in ’22 (1,710). Hill led the NFL with 13 TD grabs in 2023.
4. Nat Moore
He played in a total of 13 seasons with the club. That’s tied for sixth in Dolphins’ history with Pro Football Hall of Famer Jason Taylor. However, no wide receiver in the team’s storied history suited up for more campaigns than Nat Moore. He was a third-round pick in 1974, and played his entire career with the ‘Fins.
Moore ranks third in team annals with 510 receptions. Those grabs added up to 7,546 yards, and 74 of those catches resulted in touchdowns. That latter figure ranks second in club history behind Mark Clayton (81). He earned Pro Bowl and All-Pro honors in 1977, when he caught 52 passes for 765 yards and an NFL-high 12 TD receptions. Moore totaled 23 catches for 291 yards and three scores in 14 postseason games.
3. Mark Duper
He joined the club as a second-round pick from Northwestern State in 1982. Mark Duper played in only two games his rookie campaign, and did not catch a pass. He would more than make up for that over the following 10 seasons. The three-time Pro Bowler ranks second in team history with 511 receptions.
Meanwhile, Duper’s 8,869 receiving yards are the most in franchise history. He averaged an impressive 17.4 yards per catch during his 11 seasons, and his 59 TD grabs trail only Mark Clayton (81) and Nat Moore (74) in team annals. He amassed at least 1,000 receiving yards four times. In 10 postseason games with the ‘Fins, Duper caught 32 passes for 595 yards (18.6) and a franchise-record five TD receptions.
2. Paul Warfield
It’s a little difficult not to have a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame at the top spot on this list. However, keep in mind that wide receiver Paul Warfield spent only five seasons with the Miami Dolphins. Still, his amazing big-play ability and overall impact on Don Shula’s offense speaks volumes.
After six seasons with the Browns, Warfield joined the Dolphins via trade in 1970. He ranks a mere 32nd in team history with 156 catches, but he amassed 3,355 yards, a mind-boggling 21.5 yards per reception. He reached the end zone 33 times in just 60 regular-season contests with the club. Warfield earned Pro Bowl honors all five years in Miami, was named All-Pro in 1971 and ’73 and earned a pair of Super Bowl titles.
1. Mark Clayton
In 1983, the Miami Dolphins watched as quarterback Dan Marino slipped in the draft. The team selected him with the 27th overall pick. Seven rounds later and with the 223rd selection, the organization invested in University of Louisville wideout Mark Clayton. It was one of the wisest choices in franchise history.
As a rookie, he caught only six passes for 114 yards and one TD in 14 outings. A year later, he produced one of the great wide receiving seasons in NFL annals. He totaled 73 grabs for 1,389 yards (19.0 average), with basically one-fourth of his catches (18) going for touchdowns. In 10 seasons with Miami, he earned five Pro Bowl invitations. Clayton is the club’s all-time leader in receptions (550) and TD catches (81).
The 10 best wide receivers in Dolphins history by receiving yards
Rank
Player
Years with Dolphins
Receiving yards
1
Mark Duper
1982-1992
8,869
2
Mark Clayton
1983-1992
8,643
3
Nat Moore
1974-1986
7,546
4
Chris Chambers
2001-2007
5,688
5
O.J. McDuffie
1993-2000
5,074
6
DeVante Parker
2015-2021
4,727
7
Duriel Harris
1976-1985
4,534
8
Brian Hartline
2009-2014
4,243
9
Jarvis Landry
2014-2017
4,038
10
Tyreek Hill
2022-present
3,509