Bradley Chubb and Jaelan Phillips on the PUP list should concern absolutely no one
If you take a look at social media right now, there are a bunch of concerned Miami Dolphins fans. In case you missed it, Miami dropped a new injury report, with multiple players making their way to the PUP list. This included star pass-rushers Jaelan Phillips and Bradley Chubb.
This was expected, however. Chubb is still working his way back from a torn ACL in 2023, while Phillips isn't back to full health after he suffered a torn Achilles against the New York Jets on Black Friday. While, yes, you don't want to see anyone on the PUP list with Day 1 of camp right around the corner, the good news here is that both are progressing in their recovery - it's been expected all along that they won't be ready for the start of camp and the regular season.
Jaelan Phillips continues to make great progress in his recovery for the Dolphins
If anything, the biggest concern from that list should be Isaiah Wynn, as the hope is the offensive guard can keep himself healthy this season and make an impact for the offensive line. In terms of Phillips and Chubbs, though, people are making too big of a deal out of this.
Both are on their grind with offseason workouts, with Phillips turning plenty of heads in recent weeks. First, he posted a photo on social media that showcased him being absolutely shredded. Then soon after, he posted a clip of him doing ladder drills and he was moving in impressive fashion.
Phillips and Chubb won't be ready for Week 1, but Miami has been preparing for that since April. The team used its first-round pick on Chop Robinson. There's plenty of pressure on the Penn State product to deliver on the outside for new defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver.
With him having so much potential, there's strong belief he'll live up to the hype and pose plenty of problems for opposing linemen. Should that be the case, which we expect, it will allow Miami to give Chubb and Phillips more time to get back to 100 percent. The last thing Mike McDaniel can afford is to rush either guy back and have them get injured again.
This team has Super Bowl aspirations, and the two edge-rushers are going to play a massive role in trying to get that dream to come true. A trip to the PUP list in July doesn't mean a darn thing towards getting to that goal.