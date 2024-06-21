Calais Campbell contract details are another major win for Dolphins GM Chris Grier
By Brian Miller
Calais Campbell keeps going like the Energizer Bunny. The long time NFL veteran defensive lineman has played 16 years in the NFL and while 2024 may not be his last, it is his first with the Miami Dolphins. The former Miami "U" player is coming home.
The Dolphins added Campbell earlier in June and fans have been wondering what his cost would be. Now we know. The Dolphins signed the veteran to a league minimum deal that will count only $2 million in cap space according to OvertheCap.com. Plus, there's only $790,000 in guaranteed money and a $1.21 million veteran minimum salary attached? Wow.
The Dolphins have signed Calais Campbell to a steal of a deal
This is another good contract orchestrated by Chris Grier and Brandon Shore. Campbell will provide more veteran leadership in Anthony Weaver's defense. He is familiar with the system, having played in Baltimore three of the last four years. He will give Zach Sieler a valuable inside partner.
Despite his age, Campbell is only three years removed from his last Pro Bowl - 2020 ended a run of four consecutive Pro Bowl appearances that started in 2017 with a First-Team All-Pro nod as well. Campbell may be past his prime, but he can still play at a high level.
Miami entered the free agency period losing Christian Wilkins to the Raiders and have signed nine players to compete for his spot. Campbell should be one of those players without question. Signing Campbell was a good move for Grier and the Dolphins and now that we see his salary, it's even better.
Campbell is fired up to be back in the area, as he was a star for Miami in college. Now that's he with the Dolphins, the veteran pass-rusher has a Super Bowl on his mind. Hey, we'd be just fine if he's able to help the Dolphins get that done.