CB Ethan Bonner explains how Dolphins WRs have him ready to make an impact
By Brian Miller
Ethan Bonner may have to suit up and start on Sunday for the Miami Dolphins against the Jacksonville Jaguars because Jalen Ramsey is nursing a hamstring injury. Fans might be a little concerned, but Bonner is far from it.
Bonner met with the media after a recent practice and was asked about the possibility of making a start in place of Ramsey, who just inked a big extension. Bonner was quick to point out that he isn't overly concerned. Here's why:
There is no denying that Bonner won't face the same type of speed he does at practice every day, but the Jaguars still have fast receivers. It's a testament to Bonner's excellent camp having to practice against two of the best players in the NFL at their positions and he is right, no one runs like Tyreek Hill. Jaylen Waddle is a speed demon too.
Bonner has faced every Dolphins receiver in camp and Waddle told the media that the young CB was looking quite impressive. Waddle seeing what Bonner can do, and talking about it, should be a calming thought for Dolphins fans who are concerned about the second-year defensive back.
Ethan Bonner is ready to make an impact for the Dolphins defense
The Dolphins' corner had one pass break-up last year, but this summer, he turned a corner that will put him on the field quite a bit. The Dolphins have had a lot of success with undrafted corners. Bonner will follow in the shoes of Nik Needham, Elijah Campbell, and Kader Kohou.
Ramsey's status for this weekend is unknown. Mike McDaniel said he wasn't sure, and Anthony Weaver didn't endorse him for playing 100% percent either. Ramsey signed a massive extension that keeps him in Miami for another five seasons, but the Dolphins need him on the field. With that said, if he misses some time, Bonner is confident he can step in and help out this defense.