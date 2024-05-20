Chad 'Ochocinco' Johnson rips Dolphins over Tua Tagovailoa contract talks
By Brian Miller
What are the Miami Dolphins doing with Tua Tagovailoa? That's what a lot of people are asking themselves these days. Apparently, the list includes a former NFL standout, who had a brief stint with the Dolphins back in 2012.
Chad "Ochocinco" Johnson spoke on a recent podcast about the contract negotiations and he points to the deal Jared Goff got with the Lions as to why Miami is playing a game they shouldn't be. As Johnson puts it, the Lions look at their QB as their future, they know it, they recognize it, they want it, so a deal got done. Chris Grier is dragging things out in Miami.
The Dolphins are hoping to get a contract with Tua Tagovailoa done soon
Johnson has a point. What are the Dolphins waiting for? They know they are going to pay him, they know he is going to be one of the top QBs in salary compensation when it is done. So, why is there no deal in place? Chris Grier has been dragging his feet on this since the offseason began and likely since they picked up his fifth-year option in 2023. Grier is notorious for waiting, and this is a waiting game that will only cost him more money in the end.
Goff's contract is not a starting point. It should have been the ending point, just like De'Vonta Smith's deal with the Eagles should have been the contract Grier had in his hand to give Jaylen Waddle. As Ochocinco said, "What are they doing?" and "What is the message being sent?"
Grier wasted no time getting a massive deal for Bradley Chubb done when they traded for the former Broncos linebacker. The trade and extension were done rather quickly. Miami moved quickly to get Austin Jackson under contract when it was clear they were not close with Robert Hunt. Last year, the Dolphins could have locked up Christian Wilkins for less than he was paid by the Raiders this year, but Grier waited. Now, he waits again with Tua.
Something has to give, and that something is actually someone: Grier. Whether you like Tagovailoa or not, believe he is the franchise quarterback, or believe he should be traded or released, the reality is that the longer Grier waits, the more potential Tua has to demand more money.
Consider that Dallas continues to drag its feet with Dak Prescott, and in Green Bay, Jordan Love could be extended as well. If either quarterback gets an extension before Tagovailoa, his price will go higher, and Grier will lose more leverage. Ochocinco is right about one thing: if the Dolphins 100 percent believe that Tagovailoa is their franchise quarterback, then this negotiation should have been over a long time ago.