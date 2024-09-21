Concerning trend proves teams have figured out Mike McDaniel's Dolphins offense
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins' offense was so good last year that fans were calling them the "Greatest Show on Turf." That didn't last long, as the team imploded down the stretch. Now, a new statistical revelation may show that teams have figured out Mike McDaniel's offense.
Fans had high expectations at the start of the 2024 season, and there are reasons for the lack of production.
Odell Beckham Jr. was the only third WR Miami brought in, and they could have waited until he was healthy to sign him. The offensive line is practically the same and continues to struggle in pass protection, ranking 20th in ESPN's pass block win rate metric after two games. McDaniel didn't give up play-calling duties, and the lack of creativity is showing.
Miami could have done so much more this past offseason to beef up the roster, a roster it believes is ready to take the next step in the postseason. After two lackluster games from the offense, some wonder if the Dolphins are all that much better than the New England Patriots.
Last 5 games show teams have figured out how to stop Dolphins offense
Over their last five games, the Dolphins have averaged an awful 14 points per contest.
A 14-point average is not going to win football games, and Miami's record shows it. The team has won one game in its last five, dating back to last season. Have opposing teams figured out how to beat Miami, or is this a case of McDaniel not being creative with his play-calling?
Here are the Dolphins' past five games:
- Week 17, 2023: Dolphins 19, Ravens 56
- Week 18, 2023: Dolphins 14, Bills 21
- Wild Card Round, 2023: Dolphins 7, Chiefs 26
- Week 1, 2024: Dolphins 20, Jaguars 17
- Week 2, 2024: Dolphins 10, Bills 30
That's an average of 14 points scored and 30 allowed.
The Dolphins have to figure something out, and that onus falls on McDaniel's shoulders. Fans are already losing confidence in their head coach, and if the Dolphins are not winning, he will eventually lose the players as well.
Nothing is going right for the Dolphins currently, and there are a lot of reasons why. Ultimately, McDaniel needs to figure it out. His lack of creativity has caught up with him, and what once was an exciting "can't-stop" offense is grounded.