Depleted Dolphins WR unit gets a little more help to face the Seahawks
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins wide receivers room needs help, quickly. Chris Grier hasn't given Mike McDaniel much outside help, but to face the Seahawks, McDaniel is looking internally to put a band-aid on the problem. Miami was down to three healthy wide receivers as they headed to the Northwest to face Seattle. Malik Washington entered the week doubtful, and Grant DuBose was ruled out - he was eventually put on Injured Reserve.
With DuBose off the roster, the Dolphins needed to elevate someone to fill the spot. Rather than look outside, Miami brought up Tim Boyle, the team's third-team quarterback, and then added two wide receivers from the practice squad in Erik Enzukanma and Dee Eskridge.
Ezukanma was released during final roster cuts and was then signed to the practice squad. He has been banged up, but he should see significant opportunities with the shortage of wide receivers. Eskridge is a bit more interesting. Drafted in Round 2 of the 2021 NFL Draft, he will face his former team in the Seahawks.
The Dolphins made multiple roster moves ahead of taking on the Seahawks
Eskridge will likely be active, but it will be interesting to see how much playing time he gets compared to Ezukanma. There has not been much talk of either throughout the practice sessions that were open to the media. Ezukanma is in his third NFL season with the Dolphins, but has not made much of an impact when given an opportunity.
The Dolphins had little choice but to sign Boyle to the 53-man roster. Unlike the two receivers, Boyle is not a PS addition. Boyle couldn't serve as the emergency backup quarterback if he is not on the actual roster. Miami will start Skylar Thompson on Sunday - Tyler Huntley could be considered the No. 2 quarterback.