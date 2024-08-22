Dolphins 2025 3-round mock draft as preseason reaches its conclusion
By Brian Miller
When the 2024 season is over, the Miami Dolphins will have a good idea of what they need in the 2025 NFL Draft. We know that Chris Grier will not spend big money in free agency, as he has not only shifted from doing so but also has taken an internal approach to spending.
The draft is the best place for the Dolphins to find talent, and it always has been. The problem is that Miami hasn't always embraced that philosophy. Now, more than ever, they must do so to keep the team filled with talent. Rookie contracts play an important role for the Dolphins and most NFL teams. Miami has spent big on extensions, so hitting on youth is imperative for continued development and success.
The Dolphins' training camp is showing holes on the roster. For depth or a lack of quality talent, they must address these positions next offseason. The draft is a great place to start.
For this mock draft, we are considering the Dolphins' draft slotting last year as being in the 20s. We can assume that Miami will select in that range again in 2025. The player pool will also include potential underclassmen. No trades are being considered. We are also including two potential third-round compensatory picks for the loss of Christian Wilkins and Robert Hunt.
Dolphins fix defense in way-too-early 2025 NFL mock draft
Round 1: DeMonte Capehart, DT, Clemson
The Dolphins hit big the last time they dipped into the Clemson defensive tackle pool, and they may want to consider doing it again. Christian Wilkins is no longer here, and the Dolphins will enter the 2025 offseason needing help along the interior.
Capehart may not have the resume that Chris Grier would like to see. Grier wanted more sacks from Wilkins, and in 2023, Capehart had only one. But there is a lot of talent here, and at 6-foot-4 and 320 pounds, he could be the perfect complement to Zach Sieler for Anthony Weaver.
Round 2: Malaki Starks, S, Georgia
There is more than one reason Starks makes sense for the Dolphins. Jevon Holland may not be in Miami's long-term plans, and by the time the draft arrives, he could be playing elsewhere. Even if Holland is retained, there is still a hole at safety. Jordan Poyer is not a long-term option, and while Patrick McMorris has shown positive development, he may prove to be more of a depth player.
Starks is interesting because he comes from a big school, fills a need for the Dolphins, and is a secondary choice that Grier tends to spend draft picks on. The first round might be high for a safety, but Starks had 52 tackles and three interceptions in 2023.
Round 3: Dorian Strong, CB, Virginia Tech
The Dolphins traded away their own third-round selection to take Jaylen Wright in the 2024 NFL Draft. It would be almost shocking if the Dolphins didn't address cornerback in the second round next season, but if they don't, they will in the third.
Strong has a good chance to climb the ranks and by the time the season is over, he could be viewed as a mid-second-round player. Strong would fit in nicely with the Dolphins, who can then groom him to eventually replace Jalen Ramsey. In 2023, Strong had three interceptions and 25 tackles.
Round 3: Jonah Monheim, G, USC
Chris Grier can say and believe what he wants, but his offensive line can not continue being a bandaid-fixer-upper. Grier has invested in both tackle positions, but he largely neglects center and guard. Monheim would change that.
The USC product can play all three interior line positions, giving Butch Barry versatility. Monheim's 2024 season will be crucial to his draft stock as he won't likely play on the boundary. The Dolphins need to upgrade their guard position, and Monheim might do the trick.