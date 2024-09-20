Dolphins could get 3 key players back to help Skylar Thompson in Week 3
By Brian Miller
Miami Dolphins rookie wide receiver Malik Washington had a great preseason, but then he got banged up and missed the first two games of the season. He is finally back at practice.
The Dolphins had hoped they could somehow get by with Robbie Chosen to fill in as the fourth wide receiver on the roster. Behind Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle are Braxton Berrios, Chosen, and Grant Dubose. None of those three have been all that impressive.
In the final preseason game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Washington had a 40-yard rush, a 45-yard kick return, and a 28-yard punt return. He can give the entire offense a boost. It looks good that he will be back in time for this week's game against the Seattle Seahawks, barring any setbacks.
Raheem Mostert and Terron Armstead could play in Dolphins' Week 3 game vs. Seahawks
If getting Washington back wasn't good enough, Raheem Mostert returned to practice for the first time since being injured in Week 1, but he is still limited and his status for Sunday remains unknown. He missed the game against the Buffalo Bills with a chest injury. Miami ran the ball well against the Bills, but Mostert can add another dimension to the offense when he is on the field.
During the Buffalo game, the Dolphins lost Terron Armstead to a shoulder injury. Miami has been cautious with him for the last three years, but he, too, is expected to be able to play on Sunday against Seattle.
Miami needs to rally around backup Skylar Thompson and play a perfect game on both sides of the ball. It will take a big effort from Thompson's supporting cast and from Anthony Weaver's defense to leave Seattle with a much-needed victory in Week 3.
The Dolphins need to take a step forward despite losing Tua for the next four games. Having the team healthy will make that a better possibility.