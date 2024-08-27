Dolphins can't be desperate enough to target recently-cut Chiefs WR
We don't have to tell you that injuries have been brutal for the Miami Dolphins at wide receiver this summer. Thankfully, Jaylen Waddle and Tyreek Hill are ready to make a big splash once Week 1 gets here, but who's going to step up behind them?
Odell Beckham Jr. is yet to get in a single practice with this team since signing, while River Cracraft is out for the long haul with an upper-body injury. Erik Enzukanma recently seen in a walking boot? Give us a break. With the Dolphins in serious need of wide receiver help, Chris Grier needs to make something happen. However, we're begging the Football Gods that this front office stays far away from Kadarius Toney.
The Dolphins need to avoid former Chiefs and Giants WR Kadarius Toney
A former first-round pick of the Giants, Toney had all the potential in the world coming out of Florida in 2021. However, the first three years of his career have not gone according to plan. Toney has missed an unreal amount of time due to various injuries, with bum hamstrings being a consistent problem for the youngster.
The injuries continuing to pile up started to frustrate Andy Reid, which was understandable. However, one of the main knocks with Toney is that he has showcased a ton of immaturity over the years as well. There were red flags on him coming out of college and things were only made worse during his time with the G-Men.
Instead of being known as a playmaker, he instead made countless headlines for continued fights on social media with the fanbase. Brian Daboll and Joe Schoen tried giving him another shot with the team once they made their way to town, but it was clear from the start that his time with the NFC East side needed to come to a close.
He was handed a fresh start with the Chiefs and he now has two Super Bowl rings at home. Despite that, the injuries and off-the-field headaches are the last thing any team should want inside of their locker room. Does Miami need a new wideout for Tua Tagovailoa? Of course. However, they're not desperate here. Grier and Mike McDaniel shouldn't even think about making a move for Toney.