Dolphins could have pulled off a trade for Stefon Diggs as petty Bills only ruled out K.C.
By Brian Miller
The Buffalo Bills shipped disgruntled locker room cancer Stefon Diggs to the Texans for what amounted to nothing. The Dolphins should have jumped in.
Imagine an offense that had Stefon Diggs on one side, Tyreek Hill on the other, and Jaylen Waddle in the slot. How could you stop that offense? Fans can only imagine what that could have been.
Naturally, the thought of Buffalo trading Diggs to the Dolphins was not going to happen considering the two teams are division rivals. Diggs was allowed to seek a trade but new information points to only one team being off limits.
According to Chris Simms, via PFT Live with Mike Floria, the Bills' only restriction for leaving town via trade, was he couldn't work out a deal with the Chiefs. If that is true, could the Dolphins have stepped in and made that trade?
""From what I do know, right, is that he was allowed to seek a trade from anybody in the league, except the Kansas City Chiefs. That's what I've been told by multiple people.""- Chris Simms
Miami could have afforded a 2nd round 2025 draft pick and they could have afforded his salary considering the Bills were paying most of it. The Texans will carry just over $5 million against this year's cap with Diggs' contract.
Miami will likely pay more than that for Odell Beckham, Jr. if they actually land him.
Imagining Diggs in Miami is a lot of fun but we all know that was never going to happen and while the Bills may have presumably ruled out only the Chiefs in a deal, I would have to believe the Dolphins were never considered an option for Diggs or the Bills.