Dolphins draft: 5 defensive tackles that could replace Christian Wilkins
The Dolphins defense was dealt a blow when Christian Wilkins departed in free agency. These are 5 players they could target to help replace him. There are early-round picks and some late-round sleeper honorable mentions at the end
By Daulton Drew
Maason Smith - LSU
This guy has definitely not lived up to expectations, but again, his size and athleticism make him an interesting target late or as a UDFA. He should get drafted, but with his injury history and lack of production, you never know. Smith is massive with good athleticism for his size. He could be a fun developmental prospect.
Khristian Boyd - Northern Iowa
This is a pretty popular sleeper pick for defensive tackles. Boyd played in the FCS, but he didn't look entirely out of place when they played Iowa State early in the season. Boyd has a stout build with good mass. He has a good first step and does a nice job taking on double-team blocks. He is powerful and uses that in his pass rush, but lacks many other intangibles to make himself a good pass rusher. His size and strength make him an interesting prospect on day 3 of the draft if he is around for Miami's pick, and he is commonly mocked by Miami in the later rounds.
Marcus Harris - Auburn
Harris is a guy who has gone under the radar after a solid season for a middling team. He had his best games against good competition in Georgia and Ole Miss and had a run-stopping grade of 87.4 on PFF. He is tough to move and fires off the ball better than many in this class who may be ranked higher. He uses his hands well in the running game but offers limited pass-rushing upside despite a fair amount of sacks this season. He could be a solid run defender and could be worth a late-round flier or UDFA pick-up.