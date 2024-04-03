Dolphins draft: This one player remains the best option for Miami in round one
By Brian Miller
When the Miami Dolphins are on the clock in round of the 2024 NFL Draft, there is one player that stands out as the best option for Chris Grier.
Whether he likes it or not, Chris Grier needs to seriously think about drafting an offensive lineman. Whether he likes it or not, he has to plan for a future without Terron Armstead.
The Dolphins need a guard but the guard position isn't a high priority for Chris Grier. Left tackle absolutely should be. In the past, we have talked about Grier's failure to be a forward thinker. His future is staring him in the face. Terron Armstead has one, maybe two years max left in his body.
Miami's need for a guard has many mock drafts lining up with Graham Barton of Duke. Barton is a good option but he is a guard at the NFL level. It ends there. Miami can draft a guard in round 2. They can add one in free agency. Left tackles are a lot harder to find.
Enter future start left tackle Troy Fautanu.
Fautanu, Washington, is ready to role LT and while he may not get the accolades and top 20 draft consideration that Joe Alt, Olumuyiwa Fashanu, Taliese Fuaga, and J.C. Latham may receive, Fautanu could be one of the best when it is all said and done.
Fautanu will, if drafted by the Dolphins, follow a similar path that Laremy Tunsil did. He will start his career at left guard, learn from Armstead, and then replace him. Tunsil started at left guard, learned from Brandon Albert, and then took over at LT.
This is forward-thinking. This is solving a current roster problem, guard, right now, and the future at LT when Armstead leaves. It is a two-for-one draft pick.
While many fans are throwing darts at Jackson Powers-Johnson, the Dolphins should have their eyes set on the present and the future. Fautanu is both.