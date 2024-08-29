Dolphins fans will enjoy the Jets getting completely demolished
NFL agents have spoken and it's good news for the Miami Dolphins and bad news for the New York Jets. In Ben Standig of The Athletic's latest column, 31 NFL agents were surveyed on who are the most stable franchises in the league and who are the least stable organizations.
The Dolphins received two votes for most stable with one of the comments provided noting that "“Miami ranked first in the NFLPA report cards. That says plenty." Indeed it does.
What's better about this column is that the Jets received three votes for the least stable organization, putting them in a four-way tie for third place. Only the Panthers and Raiders received more votes than the Jets.
Dolphins continue to trend upwards while Jets sink lower
The lone comment provided on why the Jets deserve their title as one of the least stable organizations has solely to do with Aaron Rodgers. The agent mentions that Rodgers has too much control and has become too powerful and also says that "There is complete disarray" in the Jets franchise.
Dolphins fans love hearing this, that's for sure. The Jets hype train was out of control a season ago after they traded for Rodgers and it's been the same way this offseason. Never mind that the Jets only got four snaps of Rodgers a season ago and all he's really provided them is drama, the hype train continues to roll.
FanDuel has given the Jets the best odds to win the division, sitting at +160. The Dolphins have the third-best odds at +210, proving how close in competition the AFC East truly is (aside from the Patriots, of course).
In the meantime, Dolphins fans can enjoy watching the Jets continue to deal with Rodgers and all of the drama that he brought over with him from Green Bay. Hopefully what the agents are saying is true and the Jets franchise truly is in disarray because that will make the division less difficult.