Dolphins fans can only laugh as analytics reveal how to beat Aaron Rodgers
By Brian Miller
The AFC East is expected to be a tight race this year, but many believe the Aaron Rodgers-led New York Jets are the favorite to win the division.
Rodgers only played four snaps in his first season with the Jets, suffering a torn Achilles in his debut. If he stays healthy, New York is expected to compete in a challenging AFC.
However, one area in which Rodgers has struggled will give Miami Dolphins defenders a reason to feast.
Warren Sharp of Sharp Football Analysis looked at one telling statistic about Rodgers, which will have opposing teams waiting to see if 2024 will be any different.
Over his last 40 pass attempts of 30-plus yards, Rodgers has completed only six with four interceptions and only two touchdowns. Sharp goes on to point out that his 15% completion is the lowest since 2000. According to the stats, 47% were due to inaccuracy.
Dolphins should take advantage of Aaron Rodgers' struggles throwing deep
It will be interesting to see if Rodgers can recover from missing last season. While he was an elite QB in Green Bay, the Jets have not had an opportunity to see if the change of scenery will help or hinder him. Under pressure, Rodgers has seen his game deteriorate over the years.
To be fair, he will have a far better wide receiver group this season, but there have been plenty of rumblings in the New York media that things are not very cohesive. If the Jets get off to a slow start, the internal rumblings could become a lot louder, and they could implode.
This is a great statistic for the Dolphins to keep an eye on. Jevon Holland, Jordan Poyer, Jalen Ramsey, and Kendall Fuller should be good enough to stay in stride with the Jets receivers. If Rodgers can't throw the deep ball accurately anymore, he will need to throw inside the 20, where Miami can bunch coverages.
The Dolphins and the rest of the AFC East should work to keep Rodgers uncomfortable. If he gets back to his best, the Jets will become a problem. However, he is coming off a significant injury and hasn't played at an MVP level in almost three years.