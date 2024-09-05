Dolphins fans will love Terron Armstead's mindset with the new season here
By Brian Miller
Terron Armstead is returning for another NFL season, and this one could be his last, but he shares the same hopes and dreams about this year's Miami Dolphins as the fans do. Straight up, Armstead knows that 2024 has the potential to be special for Mike McDaniel and Co.
Armstead spoke with Whistle Sports, and he indeed believes that Miami has put itself in a position to turn plenty of heads this year. This squad is built to not only win the division, but win a postseason game for the first time in 24 years. Will they make it happen?
Armstead says there are "high hopes" this year and stated the team is "trying to win a ring." Dolphins fans are hoping that they can accomplish it, something that Armstead pointed out in the above video. It won't be easy, but the players inside of the locker room are ready to try and get things done.
Terron Armstead knows this might be his final NFL season
The Dolphins need Armstead to stay as healthy as possible, especially later in the season, when he is typically worn down and sitting out games. Since joining the Dolphins, Armstead has yet to finish a full campaign, and his health record with the Saints wasn't much better. The Dolphins invested a lot in Armstead, and while he may not be on the field all season, his veteran leadership is tough to match.
Armstead has been working closely with rookie Patrick Paul and has made the left tackle position better when he is on the field. His work last year with Kendall Lamm paid off when Lamm took over at left tackle after Armstead went down. Lamm played well as a replacement.
The Dolphins' top lineman hasn't said he will retire after the 2024 season, but he contemplated retirement this past offseason, and Miami planned for the possible departure when they drafted Paul in the second round of last April's draft. If Armstead does stick around for another year, it may be because the Dolphins advanced in the playoffs and got closer to the Super Bowl than they did last year. If that were the case, the fans won't care how much he plays.