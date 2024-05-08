Dolphins forced Cowboys to settle for Ezekiel Elliott after stealing RB target
By Brian Miller
During the 2024 NFL Draft, the Miami Dolphins finally got one over on someone else instead of being the one holding an empty bag. They stole a Cowboys draft target and forced Jerry Jones to dip back into the Ezekiel Elliott pool.
On Day 3 of the NFL Draft, the Dolphins were sitting idle while the rest of the league continued making picks. Miami didn't have a draft pick in Rounds 3-4, but then Chris Grier made a move, blowing up the Cowboys draft plans, per ESPN's Jeremy Fowler. Miami traded back into Round 4 and drafted Jaylen Wright. Clearly, Mike McDaniel was thrilled!
Dolphins having a part in the Cowboys turning to Ezekiel Elliott is a reason to smile
The Dolphins added more speed to the fastest offense in the NFL, and Wright will compete for playing time behind Raheem Mostert and last year's running back draft steal, De'Von Achane. Miami gave up a third-round pick in the 2025 draft to move up.
Making this more interesting is that the Dolphins traded with the Philadelphia Eagles, who will always look for a way to mess with their rivals. While the Eagles probably didn't know Wright was a target of the Cowboys, the fact it happened and worked in their favor is so much fun.
Dallas fans were not thrilled that the Cowboys failed to address their running back issue in the draft, and turned back to Elliott, who hasn't looked good in years. This is still a move that people in Dallas are upset with Jones about.
Dallas selected eight players in April's draft, but none of them run the ball. They did not have a fourth-round draft pick, so it is unclear if they were hoping that Wright would drop to them in Round 5 at pick No. 174 or if Dallas was trying to trade up to try and grab him.
Regardless, the Dolphins got a player they had rated high on their board, and it won't hurt their draft stock in the future. Miami has two projected third-round compensatory selections in 2025, which makes this all the better.