Dolphins have a better second day of free agency on Tuesday
The second day of free agency was a little better for the Miami Dolphins.
Jordan Poyer wanted to play for Miami last off-season, but it was not meant to be. When he was cut by Buffalo he was optimistic one more time that he would be a Dolphin. The second time was the charm as he was signed to a one-year deal worth $2 million to wear the Aqua and Orange and help Jevon Holland patrol the secondary.
Shaq Barrett from Tampa Bay also agreed to terms with Miami on Tuesday and will be an immediate contributor as an edge rusher. He will more than likely start in place of Bradley Chubb, at least until Chubb comes off of the physically unable-to-perform list. He will be a good rotational player once Chubb gets healthy and will pair well with Jaelen Phillips.
Miami lost Raekwon Davis to the Indianapolis Colts and that is just another defensive tackle that they have to replace. We are still early in free agency and you can bet that they will find one or two that they like, in addition to the two that they already signed last week in Daviyon Nixon and Isaiah Mack. I don't expect Mack or Nixon to be around once the 53-man roster is released, but they are serviceable for now until other players materialize in free agency or the draft.
The Dolphins also have two players coming in for a look, former University of Miami star Rayshawn Jenkins, who played safety for the Chargers and the Jaguars. Miami is also bringing in another former Buffalo Bills ace in special teamer Siran Neal. Neal would be strictly a special teams player as he has made just one start on defense in six seasons.