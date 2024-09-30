Dolphins inactives list for Week 4 MNF game against Titans
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins have limped through the first three weeks of the NFL season and they will again as they head into Week 4's Monday Night Football game against the Titans. Despite having a week to recover, the Dolphins ruled out cornerback Kendall Fuller and Terron Armstead. The Dolphins will need to dig a little deeper to fill the voids they will leave.
Losing Armstead is not a surprise. He is often injured, and the Dolphins know that. Having him sit out a week with a concussion will help the rest of his body get healthy too. Fuller, on the other hand, is a big loss. The Dolphins are not as deep at the corner as they would like. Miami should be fine this week against the Titans, but they need to have guys that can step up and fill the hole. Will Storm Duck make his first start in his career, or will Anthony Weaver shuffle some guys around?
The Dolphins' rather long list of injured players this week also includes linebacker David Long Jr. He missed all week of practice and entered the weekend "doubtful." At quarterback, Skylar Thompson will not start, but he could dress and serve as the emergency third quarterback. He practiced in a limited role this week and it would make sense to have him available if needed.
Full inactives list for Dolphins in Week 4
- This will be updated at 6pm ET.
With Armstead out, Patrick Paul could see his first start of the season, but many believe it will be Kendall Lamm. The Dolphins should utilize Lamm, as he is the best option for Miami right now, especially with a new quarterback taking the starting snaps.
Full inactives list for Titans in Week 4
- This will be updated at 6pm ET.