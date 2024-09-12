Dolphins inactives list for Week 2 game against Bills
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins will host the Buffalo Bills tonight. They are without running back Raheem Mostert, but De'Von Achane is active.
During the Dolphins' opening win against the Jaguars, Mostert played into the fourth quarter. His final carry came on the second-to-last drive of the game. Achane, however, was on the field during the last drive. While Achane's ankle issue may not be that bad, Mostert's chest injury apparently is. The question is whether or not he would have played if he had a full week to recover. We will find out when the Dolphins return to practice early next week.
Last week, the Dolphins only elevated Robbie Chosen to the active 53, and talented rookie Jaylen Wright was left on the inactive list. Will he play against the Bills?
The inactive list will be out shortly, but it is hard to believe that Wright will be on it.
Full inactives list for Dolphins in Week 2
- CB Ethan Bonner
- OLB Mohamed Kamara
- C Andrew Meyer
- RB Raheem Mostert
- ILB Channing Tindall
- WR Malik Washington
The big news is that De'Von Achane is active. That gives the Dolphins' offense a huge boost
The Dolphins will be without Raheem Mostert, and Malik Washington will miss his second game of the 2024 season. Washington is dealing with a quadriceps injury, while Mostert has a chest injury that kept him out of practice this week. Tonight's game is important, and the Dolphins will have depth issues at running back and wide receiver.
With Mostert out, Jaylen Wright should see his first action of the 2024 season. Wright should get touches behind Jeff Wilson, who could see considerable work tonight.
Full inactives list for Bills in Week 2
- OLB Joe Andreessen
- CB Taron Johnson
- DE Dawuane Smoot
- DE Javon Solomon
- MLB Edefuan Ulofoshio
- T Ryan Van Demark
The Bills ruled out Dawuane Smoot with a toe injury. Cornerback Taron Johnson will also not play due to a forearm injury.