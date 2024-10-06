Dolphins' Jevon Holland rightfully getting ripped for awful effort on Pats TD
For someone hoping to land a monster extension from the Miami Dolphins, safety Jevon Holland sure isn't acting like it. With Miami losing three straight games, they're in dire need of a win on the road Sunday against the Patriots. Plays like this from Holland simply are not going to cut it.
After the Dolphins were able to take a 3-0 lead, astonisngly the team's first in-game advantage of the campaign, the Patriots were able to get on top shortly after on a long touchdown run. However, the effort by the Miami defense was a joke. Just take a look at the clip below and you'll surely be furious with how Holland finished things off. He was taken to school and didn't even attempt to make a tackle:
Rhamondre Stevenson cooked Jevon Holland on a long touchdown run
What was he thinking? Stevenson cut inside and Holland was in an awful position to try and make a play. A quick look on social media shows that Dolphins fans are furious with the standout defensive back.
With Holland being out of contract after this year, he indeed wants a big-money deal. However, Miami supporters are now telling Chris Grier on social media to not even think about giving him a ton of dough - let someone else do it.
All season, Holland has been quite inconsistent and no one knows why. Usually, he's a dependable player for Mike McDaniel's defense. Throughout 2024, however, that hasn't been the case and the timing couldn't be worse.
With Tua Tagovailoa out due to his concussion, the defense needs to deliver for this team as a whole. This play from Holland is unacceptable and it serves as a reminder to why the Dolphins are 1-3. If McDaniel's group doesn't step up, including Holland, then 1-4 will be on the way.