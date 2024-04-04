Dolphins lack of safeties could be a hint at Jalen Ramsey's future
By Brian Miller
Jalen Ramsey is the best member of the Dolphins secondary heading into 2024 and we may have a better idea of how he will be used.
On one side of the secondary is Kendall Fuller who was signed to replace the released Xavien Howard. Cam Smith will enter his 2nd season in the NFL and first without Vic Fangio...if you know, you know.
So what could Jalen Ramsey's future use be with the Miami Dolphins?
If we follow the dots, and there are not many of them, the Dolphins haven't addressed the safety position outside of Poyer. Drafting a safety makes little sense given the fact they have a lot of other needs on the roster and other holes that need to be filled.
We also know that while Miami may have their starting duo of Holland and Poyer ready to go, they lack depth because there is no one on the roster behind them, as in there are no other safeties on the roster.
Finally, we know that new DC Anthony Weaver has run 3-high safety looks in the past so can we view this as a big hole in the deep secondary?
Jalen Ramsey dropping back to safety makes a lot of sense for the Miami Dolphins.
With Ramsey at safety, the Dolphins have their best defender roaming the field or playing straight up on the opposing team's WRs. We talked about this in our Cam Smith article earlier today.
Ramsey is a perfect fit for safety. Miami could put Smith at the corner with Fuller on the other side and Ramsey could be the chess piece that can confuse the offensive coaches.
Keep an eye on this as we get closer to the offseason workouts and eventually training camp. It makes a lot of sense for the Dolphins and give Ramsey what he wants, the ability to play all over the place and not be locked down on one side.