Dolphins linebacker rankings are tough to call from top to bottom
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins have 15 linebackers on their roster heading toward training camp. They do not differentiate between defensive ends and outside linebackers. That is a good thing because, as we learned last year, Miami can put these guys in multiple looks to get more production and disguise their assignments. Ranking this unit is far from easy because the talent is strong. In fact, it may be the best group the Dolphins have had in years.
Jaelan Phillips and Bradley Chubb are not on this list, given their current injury status. Clearly, both would be at the top, but considering they are recovering from injuries that will force them to miss time at the start of the season, I opted to leave them off as this is a pre-camp ranking:
No. 13 - Grayson Murphy - undrafted rookie
Grayson Murphy is the only player on the Dolphins roster who is a 2024 undrafted rookie.
No. 12 - Mohamed Kamara - drafted in 2024 in Round 5
Mohamed Kamara has a lot upside and should be a shoe-in for the final 53, but he enters the league as a rookie. He has potential, but has room to grow.
No. 11 - Ezekiel Vandenburgh - Entering his second season
Ezekiel Vandenberg has not recorded a single snap in the NFL, but unlike Kamara, he has been through an NFL training camp.
No. 10 - Quinton Bell - entering his third season
Quinton Bell has appeared in nine games in his career. He played five with the Buccaneers and four with the Falcons last season. He is ranked No. 10 because he has playing experience.
No. 9 - Cameron Goode - entering his second season
Cameron Goode will enter his second season after appearing in all 17 games last year. He has not started a game and 68 percent of his snaps were taken on special teams. He will not be a lock to make the final 53 this year.
No. 8 - Cam Brown - entering his fifth season
Cam Brown has played his career with the Giants and was added for depth this year by the Dolphins. He has appeared in 60 games, but has no starts and 35 combined tackles. He doesn't have the experience as others, but there is still potential to develop.
No. 7 - Duke Riley - entering his eighth season
Duke Riley has started 34 games in his career. Despite seven seasons in the NFL, there are still questions about whether or not he can provide quality consistency and depth on the roster. Riley does whatever he is asked to, but he has to play far more physical if he's going to make this year's roster.
No. 6 - Channing Tindall - entering his third season
Channing Tindall has to step up and become a more consistent linebacker. He has shown flashes of being much better than he is on a play-by-play basis. If he can pull it all together and become more consistent, his career will start to take a better trajectory.
No. 5 - Chop Robinson - rookie drafted in Round 1
By all accounts, Chop Robinson should be much lower on this list given other rookies with no NFL experience are ranked higher than the bottom, but they also don't carry the same expectations as Robinson does. The Dolphins' first-round selection has a lot to prove in his first camp and without Phillips and Chubb, he will get a lot of opportunities to show what he can do.
No. 4 - Anthony Walker Jr. - entering his eighth season
Anthony Walker Jr. has started 75 games in the 85 he has played in. After seven seasons in the NFL, he is still trying to play a full season, something he has done only twice when the schedule was 16 games. Last year he missed five games after missing all but three the year before. When he is healthy, he is a physical linebacker with good intuition.
No. 3 - David Long Jr. - entering his sixth season
David Long Jr. played his first season with the Dolphins in 2023 after four previous ones with the Titans. He played and started in all 17 games for Miami. Long recorded 113 tackles last year and could provide Anthony Weaver with a power duo at inside linebacker alongside Jordyn Brooks.
No. 2 - Shaq Barrett - entering his 10th season
Shaq Barrett is still churning out quality starts and making an impact. As an outside linebacker, Barrett will provide veteran leadership and depth to the roster. He will start the season opposite of Robinson, but will see less playing time when Chubb and Phillips return. Still, he will provide great depth and experience.
No. 1 - Jordyn Brooks - entering his fifth season
The Dolphins view Jordyn Brooks as the leader of their defense. He will play inside, call the schemes and assignments, and bring a physicality to the defense they have been missing. Brooks is the smash-mouth defender who Weaver needs in his scheme. He has been an excellent inside 'backer for the Seahawks, and the Dolphins hope he will continue that growth.