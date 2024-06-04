Dolphins minicamp attendance shows Miami is in Super Bowl or bust mode for 2024
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins kicked off minicamp with a bang and Mike McDaniel spoke to the media about who was and who wasn't on the practice field. Well, what if we told you there was a perfect 100 percent attendance for things?
That's exactly what was the case, as every single Dolphin made their way to town to be present. This included quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who is in the middle of his contract negotiations.
The Dolphins had perfect attendance for their mandatory minicamp
This is good news for the Dolphins, who have several players that could have opted out of the sessions over contract negotiations. Instead, not a single person decided to skip out, which shows this team and its players are locked in on trying to go on a Super Bowl run. So, which players were in town that had a right to bail on the minicamp?
Jevon Holland - Holland is set to play on the final year of his rookie contract and there have been few rumors of a new contract being negotiated. Holland wasn't expected to be a holdout when the mandatory sessions began. Holland could be following the "bet on me" path to a new deal that may take him out of Miami after the season.
Tyreek Hill - Hill reportedly wants a new contract, something his own agent, Drew Rosenhaus, has confirmed. Hill showed up for minicamp and even said that he's not going to be greedy with things. He's going to let Rosenhaus handle the talks, but there won't be any drama here.
Tagovailoa - It would have been a big point of contention had the Dolphins starting quarterback not shown up for minicamp. Tua has been under the microscope with the media since he arrived in the NFL. Tua and the Dolphins are not super close according to reports, but the belief is that they will get a deal done prior to the start of training camp.
All in all, the focus is strong for the Dolphins, who want to wipe away the bad memory of losing to the Chiefs in the Wild Card Round last winter. Come this fall, Miami will be operating at a high level and fans can't wait for Week 1 to get here.