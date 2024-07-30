Dolphins' offense continues making JV-level mistake at training camp
By Matt Serniak
Why does this continue to be a problem for this team? We're now into the part of training camp with pads, and the offense of the Miami Dolphins is continuing to commit the same mistake again and again.
What's that mistake? Simply snapping the ball to Tua Tagovailoa, or whoever is behind center, without any issues. This is the kind of thing that was taught to players during their elementary school days. So, why can't it be fixed?
This isn't the first time where the center-snap exchange has been a problem for the Dolphins and head man Mike McDaniel. This issue has been plaguing the offense for quite some time at camp, which is totally inexcusable.
Actually, this problem has been ongoing for the last few seasons. That's right, an element to every offensive play that has ever occurred, something that gets ironed out at the freshmen football level, has halted way too many Miami drives in the past.
Remember last year in that miserable Titans game how a bad snap impacted things? It ended up being massive for the Dolphins - a drive early in the game where Miami had the ball inside the five-yard line, only for a bad snap to back them up, leading to a FG. That drive needed a TD, but a simple part of the game, one that you would think would be like breathing for professional centers, cost the team four points.
The Dolphins need to fix the bad snaps at soon as possible
And who can forget the last play of the Dolphins-Chiefs game in Germany? That one still keeps people up at night. With the addition of Aaron Brewer, a guy who has been a professional center for years and who got decent money to snap the ball for Miami, you'd think it wouldn't be much of an issue anymore. However, here we are.
Look, it's easy to understand that we are early in the process here. One can also concede that plugging a brand new center into this offense, an offense that incorporates a ton of window-dressing pre-snap, isn't the easiest thing to do. Growing pains are a part of things, especially in camp.
However, against winning teams late in the year, when the weather has shifted to football weather, and when the stakes are being raised, this team can't be held back because of bad snaps. It simply can't become a thing that gets dragged into the regular season.
So, what can be done? Bringing in another center would happen at this point. Connor Williams has basically indicated that he wants nothing to do with Miami, so let's not act like there's a real possibility of him coming back.
The only realistic thing that can be done to improve is to practice the hell out of this and Terron Armstead knows this. The veteran left tackle has seen the mistakes being made, but he's hopeful that things can get corrected sooner rather than later.
They say it takes 10,000 hours to become an expert in a particular field. Miami's first game is on Sept. 8. That means, as of this writing, Brewer and Tua only have under 1,000 hours until that 1 p.m. showdown against the Jaguars. That's not enough time to become experts at the art of snapping and receiving said snap. However, it should be enough time to become decent at it, which would be a serious leg up from where things are at now.