Dolphins put band-aid on interior OL problem by signing Sean Harlow
While so much attention has been going to Tua Tagovailoa landing his extension and Tyreek Hill earning the top spot on the NFL 100, it's easy to forget the Miami Dolphins still must improve up front. This team needs extra bodies to try and build depth ahead of Week 1 for the offensive line.
Throughout training camp, terrible snaps to Tagovailoa have been consistent, while the need for another guard to push for a starting job has been made obvious. Chris Grier has decided to take matters into his own hands, signing veteran guard/center Sean Harlow to a new deal. The reaction from the Miami faithful on social media shows plenty of people are underwhelmed by this move, however:
Aaron Brewer is the starting center for this team, but it's time for him and Tua to start building some chemsitry. The snap issues have been a total headache for Mike McDaniel to deal with, but it's not only Brewer who is having problems.
This is likely why Harlow, who recently worked out for the 49ers, was brought to Miami. The benefit here too is that he has the versatility to play either guard or center. He certainly has a bit of an uphill climb to make the 53-man roster, but a solid preseason could skyrocket his chances.
Harlow is a former draft pick of the Atlanta Falcons, but he only appeared in one game for the NFC South side. Throughout his career, he has 41 appearances to his name, with eight starts. The newest Miami signing has played in contests for Atlanta, Arizona, Dallas and the New York Giants.
The Miami offensive line is proving to be the weakest position group on this team, and certain guys are going to have to step up sooner rather than later. Harlow isn't a standout by any means and he won't be looked at to be that in the AFC East. However, Grier went the affordable route here hoping to find a diamond in the rough. Only time will tell if that proves to be the case.