Dolphins' quarterback decision for Week 4 couldn't be more obvious
By Gaston Rubio
After the Week 3 loss to the Seattle Seahawks, the Miami Dolphins found themselves down two quarterbacks. With Tua Tagovailoa on injured reserve and Skylar Thompson's availability in question, Miami looks to Tim Boyle or Tyler Huntley.
Thompson looked late and out of sorts on his throws last week. Mike McDaniel did Thompson and the offense no favors by not making a better effort to establish the run game.
Miami has no time to dwell on Week 3 and must get ready for the Tennessee Titans on Monday Night Football. With little time to prepare, McDaniel needs to install an offense that fits the best quarterback available.
Dolphins need to start Tyler Huntley at quarterback in Week 4 vs. Titans
Huntley is the man for the job, and there should be no doubt in McDaniel's mind. McDaniel has been noncommittal on the starter, but the answer should be Huntley. There has been speculation that Miami could trade for a quarterback, including Russell Wilson, although ESPN's Jeremy Fowler dismissed that possibility.
As recently as 2022, Huntley appeared in six games for the Baltimore Ravens, starting in four of them. He went 2-2 as a starter. At the time he entered for the Ravens, Baltimore was 7-4, and Huntley helped keep the season afloat with the team reaching the playoffs.
In 11 appearances with five starts for the Ravens since the start of 2022, Huntley completed 64.4 percent of his passes for 861 yards, five touchdowns, and three interceptions, while rushing for 192 yards and a touchdown.
In his lone playoff appearance, Huntley threw for 226 yards and two touchdowns with one interception, and he earned Pro Bowl honors after the 2022 season.
What makes Huntley appealing to Miami's offense is his ability to improvise and extend plays. It's understandable that McDaniel's system is complicated for new quarterbacks. For all of McDaniel's offensive genius, now is the time for him to shine. Miami doesn't need a complicated game plan for Huntley to be successful.
The Dolphins need to install a simple offense that can make the most of its playmakers. Huntley should get the start.