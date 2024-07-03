Dolphins RB De'Von Achane reliving his 76-yard TD vs. the Giants is awesome
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins and the entire fanbase are expecting and hoping for big things from De'Von Achane in 2024, and there are sure to be some great highlights. One highlight from last campaign, and there were plenty, was his 76-yard touchdown against the New York Giants.
Achane sat down with Miami and relived the long scoring run that almost didn't happen. As Achane tells it, the run came immediately after he fumbled on the previous drive. He said his coach put him back in to see how he would handle the situation. Achane said he knew he needed to score. Well, guess what happened.
Big things are coming for Miami Dolphins RB De'von Achane this season
Achane would finish his freshman campaign with 103 rushes for 800 yards and eight touchdowns. He added another three touchdowns in the passing game, catching 27 passes for 197 yards. This is impressive, considering he missed six games due to injury and split time with Raheem Mostert.
In 2024, Achane will again split carries with Mostert and could see more carries go to rookie Jaylen Wright. If Achane can stay healthy, however, he should easily put up similar yardage numbers in both facets of the offensive game. He is a speedster and is always dangerous with the ball in his hands.
Seeing Achane run is like watching a gazelle. He runs with what appears to be little effort and when he gets into his next gear, he is hard to catch. Another Miami Dolphins player built with speed and vision.
Achane will enter the 2024 training camp as the second-string runner behind Mostert, but in this offense, anyone can get the call to step in, as Mike McDaniel likes using his running backs in a variety of ways to keep defenders guessing. Let's hope more long TDs will be on the way for him this fall.