Dolphins releasing veteran DT should be a warning sign to other players
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins apparently have seen enough of Teair Tart to let him go back into free agency and look for work. Miami released the veteran defensive tackle. This should be something fans should worry about, but it might be a good thing at the end of the day.
There are two avenues of thought here. One, Tart wasn't going to beat out some of the other players on the roster, and two, he wasn't consistent enough in camp. The latter seems like a possibility after assistant Austin Clark said he was "doing ok." Not really an endorsement.
Tart was one of many defensive tackles signed this offseason in hopes of replacing Christian Wilkins. In total, eight players, including Calais Campbell, have been added. The lone returning starter from last year's squad is Zach Sieler.
If Tart's release was performance based, it sends a very clear message to the rest of the team: Laziness won't be tolerated. Regardless of the reasons, Miami clearly did not see him in their future.
The Dolphins decided to release veteran DT Teair Tart
Tart's release will cost the Dolphins little in wasted space. He was due to count $1.1 million against the cap, and his release will now carry a $567,000 dead money hit. With the release, the Dolphins still have nine defensive tackles listed on the roster.
Campbell, Sieler, and Benito Jones are the only players who are set to make the team, and some could argue that Jones should be on the outside looking in. Should the Dolphins carry seven, the battle for the remaining four spots will be tough, with Da'Shawn Hand, Neville Gallimore, Isaiah Mack, Leonard Payne, Brandon Pili, and Jonathan Harris all vying for positions.