Dolphins reshaping their secondary with AFC East experience will be a big plus
It has been an offseason of massive change for this franchise, especially on the defensive side of the ball. When it comes to the secondary, the Miami Dolphins parted ways with cornerbacks Xavien Howard and Keion Crossen. Both remain on the open market.
Safeties Brandon Jones and DeShon Elliott inked free-agent deals with the Broncos and Steelers, respectively. The work continues for general manager Chirs Grier as Mike McDaniel’s club looks to rebound from last season’s late slump.
Back in 2017, the New York Jets used their first two picks in the draft that year to fortify the back-end of their secondary. With the sixth overall pick, the team opted for hard-hitting Jamal Adams from LSU. In the second round, the Jets grabbed University of Florida’s Marcus Maye. Now, Maye is all set to make plays for the Dolphins in 2024.
Marcus Maye will prove to be a solid addition for the Dolphins secondary
Maye spent five seasons with the Jets. The team thought enough of him to prevent him from hitting the free-agent market in 2021 and slapped the franchise tag on him. During his stay with New York, he started all 16 games in three of his first four seasons. He totaled six interceptions, four forced fumbles, 24 passes defensed and 3.5 sacks.
Maye joined the Saints in 2022 via a three-year contract. However, the injuries that plagued him in 2021 continued during his two years with New Orleans. He was released by the Saints this offseason and is now back in the AFC East.
The seven-year veteran is yet another one-time member of the division to land with the Dolphins this offseason. The other two are ex-Buffalo Bills. Safety Jordan Poyer was cut loose by the reigning AFC East champions this offseason and landed in South Florida via a one-year contract. Cornerback Siran Neal spent six seasons in Orchard Park and like Poyer, was also a salary-cap casualty. He signed a one-year deal this year with the ‘Fins as well. Admittedly, Neal’s forte is special teams.
The back-end of Miami’s defense had its issues down the stretch. In their first 14 games, the team allowed just 17 touchdown passes. In their final three regular-season outings, the Dolphins were burned for 10 aerial scores. Some of that was due to the injuries in terms of the pass-rush. Will these newcomers that are familiar with the division help their new employer? We can only hope.