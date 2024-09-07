Dolphins starting offensive line for Week 1 won't inspire confidence
By Brian Miller
No one who covers the Miami Dolphins or roots for the team believes the offensive line is in great shape. Chris Grier and Mike McDaniel, however, do, and that is all that matters. In Week 1, the Dolphins will roll out the best lineup they will likely have all year long.
Austin Jackson will start at right tackle, with Robert Jones inside to his left. Aaron Brewer recovered from his hand surgery and will start at center. At left guard, Mike McDaniel said Liam Eichenberg will start, while Terron Armstead will take the field again at left tackle.
The sad part about all this is that Jones is average, and Eichenberg is, at best, average as well. Jones replaces the consistently good Robert Hunt, and Eichenberg slides back to his more natural position after handling much of the center duties last season. Fans are praying that he has turned a corner in his fourth season because, frankly, no one really believed he should be back.
Dolphins fans aren't too excited about the team's offensive line
Eichenberg isn't bad. His problem is he isn't consistent. Along the offensive line, missing a block or two can destroy a drive, while a penalty can move a team out of field goal range and take away momentum. Missing a block can give a defensive player a free shot at a running back, or worse, the quarterback.
Armstead is the most expensive offensive lineman on the roster, and this is where we say, "The best they will be all year. " Armstead is a week-to-week injury waiting to happen, and when he is out, it is noticeable.
Miami's starting line isn't great on paper, but the Dolphins coaches believe they are better than they are given credit for. That has yet to be proven, and maybe this year, they will show a lot more nastiness in the trenches. There are a lot of questions surrounding this unit.