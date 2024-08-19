3 Dolphins whose stock is plummeting after preseason Week 2
By Brian Miller
Cutdown day is closing in on the Miami Dolphins and with training camp all but over officially, fringe players have one more game to prove they belong on the team's 53-man roster.
There's a lot on the line entering next week's preseason finale against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
These three players didn't do themselves any favors against the Commanders - there's no question their stock is dropping a bit with the regular season around the corner.
The pressure is building on these Dolphins players entering final preseason game
WR Willie Snead
Snead didn't have a bad game. He just didn't have a good one. The veteran wideout caught his only target which in and of itself was an improvement over preseason Week 1. The problem for Snead is he was only targeted once.
The Dolphins spent the night looking deeper at their wide receiver group, with Erik Ezukanma shining and a few others who made coaches blink. Snead, however, hasn't really shown much in practice, and the lack of targets in a game may not be a problem given he is a veteran, but clearly, the Dolphins are looking long and hard at others, and that can't be a good sign for a veteran who is not being watched as closely.
QB Skylar Thompson
Thompson played a good portion of the game Saturday night, and honestly, I thought we would see him take off, but instead, he didn't do much to earn a roster spot.
Mike White wasn't much better, but if you close your eyes and picture White with the first-team offense and Thompson with the same, White may have shown a little bit more. Thompson is trying to make the 53 over White. One of them will be released and brought back to the practice squad. The good news for the Dolphins is that neither player has shown enough to believe another team would claim them off waivers.
RB Chris Brooks
For this Miami Dolphins player it wasn't so much a plummet but bad timing.
Brooks is on the fringe of the roster, and it looks like he is going to make a big statement that he belongs on the team. Miami activated only three running backs for Saturday night, which clearly meant Brooks was going to see the bulk of work.
Raheem Mostert and De'Von Achane made quick appearances and quicker exits, giving Brooks the chance to shine. Early, he did. His bruising style of play led the team in rushes. He was 5 for 66 yards, but the problem for Brooks is that he got hurt again.
He took a nasty hit on the ground and exited the game, forcing the Dolphins to use Je'Quan Burton, a wide receiver, at running back. He only carried once, as the Dolphins needed to abandon the run. Brooks still has a good shot at making the roster, but on a night when he could have put the exclamation point on his roster bid, he got injured. Did his stock plummet? No, but again, he could have sealed it.