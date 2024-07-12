Dolphins' thin safety position is an easy one to rank and that's not good
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins are hoping they have the right pieces in place for the 2024 season at safety and while they have some options, the initial roster heading into camp isn't all that impressive outside of two players.
Miami will start their training with six safeties on their roster, as well as Nik Needham and Elijah Campbell potentially taking reps at the position. The Dolphins will probably carry four into the season, but might another signing be on the way? We don't know. So, until then, here are the current rankings at the position as they stand:
No. 6 - Jordan Colbert - undrafted rookie
No. 5. - Mark Perry - undrafted rookie
No. 4. - Patrick McMorris - sixth-round pick in 2024
The Dolphins like what they see in Patrick McMorris, but he has a lot of growth that he must go through before he reaches those expectations. His first goal has to be making the roster and even for a draft pick, that might not be easy despite the depth problems at the position.
No. 3 - Marcus Maye - entering his eighth season
Marcus Maye will provide veteran depth to the roster, which is badly needed. His last two years, after spending five seasons with the Jets, were with New Orleans. After signing with the Dolphins, he told the media that he chose Miami because he wanted to compete for a championship. Maye has started every game he has played in for a total of 77. Over the last three seasons, Maye has missed 26 games, which is a problem that the Dolphins have to be ready to deal with.
No. 2 - Jordan Poyer - entering his 12th season
Jordan Poyer isn't the same safety he was two years ago. Can he rebound from last year's dip? The Dolphins believe that he can. He is one season removed from a Pro Bowl year and two removed from a First-Team All-Pro, both of which were firsts in his long career.
No. 1 - Jevon Holland - entering his fourth season
Eyes will be on Jevon Holland from the start. He will play out the final year of his contract in 2024, and there are questions as to whether or not the Dolphins will attempt to re-sign him or not. When Holland is on his game, he is one of the best in the league, but he isn't always at his best, and while fans will call him "elite," the reality is he hasn't reached that yet. He has the potential to be great, but now he needs to come out and actually become it.