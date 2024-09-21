Dolphins urged to make a trade for former Jets first-round bust
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins don't know when Tua Tagovailoa will be back, but they know how long they have until he can potentially return. His four-game window started the day he was placed on injured reserve. The earliest he can return is in Week 8 when Miami hosts the Arizona Cardinals.
The Dolphins don't seem to be in a big hurry to find a potential long-term solution at quarterback so far, but that hasn't stopped media members from speculating and postulating on who the team should be targeting.
Another has popped up, and fans are having a good laugh with this one.
Dolphins named a potential landing spot for Jets first-round bust Zach Wilson
Bleacher Report recently published a piece on players around the league who should be traded. Former New York Jets bust Zach Wilson is one of them. They believe that Wilson would be a great trade option for the Dolphins.
"While Miami recently signed Tyler Huntley off the Baltimore Ravens practice squad, it might want additional depth if Skylar Thompson proves incapable of bridging the gap to Tagovailoa's return," writes Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox.
The article speculates that the Denver Broncos backup would be a good addition for both the Dolphins and the Carolina Panthers, but aside from his starting experience, he has little "winning" experience. Wilson is more than a reclamation project at this point in his career. He is hanging on by a thread.
Miami is content to roll with Skylar Thompson and recently added Tyler Huntley to the mix. If the Dolphins have to go beyond the two of them, they have bigger issues than anything Wilson can fix. Even if the Dolphins only needed someone to take a snap and hand it off, Wilson may not have been the best option for Miami.
The Dolphins will have to make what they have work for the next five weeks and hope that Tagovailoa can clear the concussion protocols and get back onto the field.
Recently, Miami was listed as a potential landing spot for Panthers QB Bryce Young. Young was drafted second overall in the 2023 NFL Draft and has since been benched. The Dolphins have not reportedly inquired about any other quarterbacks.