Embarrassing stat should make Dolphins realize they have a massive problem
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins don't worry about their offensive line. This statement simply won't go away because general manager Chris Grier still hasn't figured out that what the fans are seeing and what the media continues to ask about isn't going away.
Grier has repeatedly pointed out that the media covering the team is more worried about the offensive line than the Dolphins. On Thursday night, the Dolphins hit another statistical low.
According to Ryan Smith of Pro Football Focus, Miami received a 30.5 pass-blocking grade against the Buffalo Bills, their lowest in almost two years.
The run game did well against the Bills, but Tua Tagovailoa had little time in the pocket, who, despite Miami's quick-throw system on offense, needs more time when those quick routes are not available. The Bills had no problems taking away those speed routes and throws. Tyreek Hill was a non-factor in the game, and Jaylen Waddle caught four passes.
Dolphins' biggest problems offensively start along the interior offensive line
Tua threw three interceptions. One came off a tipped pass by Grant DuBose, and another when Robbie Chosen ran the wrong route. The third interception was on Tua, but we can also blame the offensive line for not being able to block for him. Tua dropped back, made his reads, and the pocket quickly collapsed. He tried to throw the ball out of bounds but it floated for an easy pick-six.
It shouldn't come as a surprise. Tua's quick release masks Miami's problems with the offensive line. When asked about the line issues last month, he told the media, "I get the ball out fast."
"Brother, I get the ball out fast, so I am confident with anybody we've got up there," said Tagovailoa. "I'll tell you that I'm confident with anybody we get out there."
Mike McDaniel said the offensive line has "more NFL starting depth" than anyone realizes. Clearly, they are not being fair to themselves, and the evidence on the field in the first two weeks is saying something quite different.