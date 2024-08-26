Tua Tagovailoa's comments about offensive line will make Dolphins fans sick
No matter what Mike McDaniel says, the Miami Dolphins have an offensive line problem.
Tua Tagovailoa has an excellent supporting cast featuring arguably the league's deepest backfield and the best wide receiver duo, but none of that matters if the offensive line can't do its job. McDaniel played down those concerns, but what else can he say?
Miami's offensive line has struggled in the preseason, and it doesn't help that starters Isaiah Wynn and Aaron Brewer are sidelined due to injury. The Dolphins placed Wynn on the PUP list, meaning he will miss at least the first four games of the regular season.
McDaniel may have reassured fans about the offensive line, but Tua didn't sound so confident.
Tua Tagovailoa doesn't sound confident in the Dolphins offensive line
With the preseason wrapped up and roster cuts underway, Tagovailoa was asked about his confidence in the offensive line ahead of Week 1. His response wasn't particularly optimistic.
It's not exactly a glowing endorsement, is it?
Tua didn't say he has full confidence in the players protecting him. He isn't worried because he gets the ball out quickly. While true, there will be times when he needs his protection to hold up, and there haven't been many signs to suggest they can.
Per ESPN, the Dolphins ranked 31st in pass block win rate last season. They haven't done enough to fix that.
While it's only preseason, the Dolphins received PFF's worst run-blocking grade and the fifth-worst pass-blocking grade across the three exhibition games. The backup quarterbacks struggled, but it's not easy when the pocket is collapsing instantly.
The Dolphins may look for interior offensive line help on the waiver wire this week. Hopefully, a talented guard becomes available after roster cuts.
If Tua doesn't sound confident in the starting line, how can the rest of us?